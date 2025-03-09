NEET correction window 2025 opens, direct link and list of changes allowed

National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG 2025) application form correction window today, March 9 at neet.nta.nic.in. NEET correction window 2025 opens at neet.nta.nic.in(Official website, screenshot)

Candidates can make changes in their application forms up to 11:50 pm on March 11.

NEET correction window 2025: Direct link

NTA said that if the application fee increases due to any change, candidates must pay it along with the correction request. Corrections without the payment of the additional fee will not be accepted.

However, excess payment made will not be refunded.

“We urge all registered candidates to visit the official website and verify their particulars. If necessary, you are advised to make corrections or modifications to your Application Form during the specified period. After this deadline, further corrections will be permitted under any circumstances,” NTA said.

“Since it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardships to them, the candidates are informed to do the correction very carefully, as no further opportunity for corrections will be given to the candidates,” it added.

NEET UG 2025: List of corrections allowed

FIelds Corrections allowed Candidate will be allowed to change any one of these two fields Father's name and qualification/occupation or Mother's name and qualification/occupation Candidates will be allowed to change/add all the following fields Educational qualification details (Class X and Class XII) State of eligibility Category Sub-category/PwD Signature Number of attempts Candidates will be allowed to change the following based on their permanent and present addresses Exam city Medium Prev Next

NTA said candidates can make corrections only once and once the corrections are done and submitted, application forms will be frozen.

If they need further clarification about NEET 2025, candidates can contact the NTA helpdesk in person at 011-40759000/011-69227700 or by email at neetug2025unta.ac.in.