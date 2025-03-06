National Testing Agency, NTA will open the NEET UG 2025 correction window on March 9, 2025. Candidates who want to make corrections in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can find the direct link through the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. NEET UG 2025: Correction window opens on March 9 at neet.nta.nic.in, notice here

As per the official notice, the last date to make corrections in the application form is till March 11, 2025.

Candidates are allowed to change any one of these two fields- Father name and qualification/ occupation or Mother name and qualification/ occupation.

Candidates are allowed to change/ add all these fields- educational qualification details (Class 10 and Class 12), state of eligibility, category, sub-category/ PwD, Signature and Number of attempts in NEET UG.

Candidates can also change the following based on their permanent and present addresses- examination city selection and medium of the examination.

The Agency has urged all registered candidates to verify their particulars on the official website. If necessary, candidates can make corrections or modifications in their application form during the specified period.

NEET UG 2025: How to apply

To make the changes, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on NEET UG 2025 correction window link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and the application form will be displayed.

5. Check the application form and make the changes.

6. Once done, click on submit.

7. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The NEET UG 2025 registration process will close on March 7, 2025. The NEET examination will be held on May 4, 2025 in single shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode across various centres in India and abroad. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA NEET.