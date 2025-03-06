Registration for NEET UG 2025 ends tomorrow at neet.nta.nic.in, link to apply

NEET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close registrations for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate or NEET UG 2025 tomorrow, March 6. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam up to 11:50 pm of the deadline at neet.nta.nic.in. NEET UG 2025 registration ends tomorrow at neet.nta.nic.in, link to apply (Representational image)(Unsplash)

NTA started the registration process on February 7.

In a recent notification, NTA advised candidates that they should not wait till the last date and submit their forms at the earliest.

“Candidates are advised to complete the process at the earliest to avoid any last-minute difficulties. Candidates are requested to ensure timely submission of their application to avoid last-minute rush,” NTA said.

How to apply for NEET UG 2025?

Go to neet.nta.nic.in. Open the application link displayed on the home page. Click on the registration option. Complete the registration process and log in to your account. Fill out the application form. Pay the exam fee and upload documents. Submit your form and save the confirmation page.

The exam is scheduled for May 4. It will be held offline in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The tentative date for the result announcement is June 14.

NEET UG 2025 application is ₹1,700 for general, ₹1,600 for OBC-NCL and general-EWS, and ₹1,000 for SC, ST, PwBD and Third Gender category candidates.

For exam centres outside India, the NEET UG 2025 application fee is ₹9,500.

Candidates can contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000, 011-69227700 or email at neetug2025@nta.ac.in for any clarification.

NEET UG is for admission to undergraduate medical courses. In addition to MBBS, the exam is also used for admission to undergraduate-level dental, Ayurveda, veterinary, nursing and life sciences courses.

This is one of the biggest exams in India in terms of the number of participants. In 2024, over 23 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.