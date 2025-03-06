Menu Explore
PTET 2025 registration begins at ptetvmoukota2025.in, direct link to apply for B.Ed, B.A B.Ed/ B.Sc B.Ed courses

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Mar 06, 2025 04:31 PM IST

PTET 2025 registration has started. The direct link to apply is given here. 

Office of Coordinator, Rajasthan has started the registration process for PTET 2025. The registration for B.Ed, B.A B.Ed/ B.Sc B.Ed courses have started and the direct link is available on the official website of PTET at ptetvmoukota2025.in.

PTET 2025 registration begins at ptetvmoukota2025.in, direct link to apply here

The last date to apply for the courses is April 7, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the courses mentioned above can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to apply for B.A B.Ed/ B.Sc B.Ed courses

Direct link to apply for B.Ed course 

PTET 2025 registration: How to apply

1. Visit the official website of PTET at ptetvmoukota2025.in.

2. Click on B.Ed or B.A B.Ed/ B.Sc B.Ed courses link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee to apply for PTET 2025 is 500/-. If candidates of Science stream apply for both 4-year BA B.Ed and B.Sc B.Ed, then their fee will be Rs.1000/-.

PTET 2025: Registration for B.Ed, B.A B.Ed/ B.Sc B.Ed courses to begin today at ptetvmoukota2025.in

The Pre-Teacher Education Test will be held on June 15, 2025.

The subject combination notice has also been released. The notice can be checked on the website For more related details candidates can check the official website of PTET.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
