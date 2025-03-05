PTET 2025: Registration for B.Ed, B.A B.Ed/ B.Sc B.Ed courses to begin today at ptetvmoukota2025.in

Office of Coordinator, Rajasthan will begin the registration process for PTET 2025 on March 5, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Pre-Teacher Education Test can find the direct link through the official website of PTET at ptetvmoukota2025.in. PTET 2025: Registration for B.Ed, B.A B.Ed/ B.Sc B.Ed courses to begin today

The official notice reads, "Online applications are invited from eligible candidates as per the rules of National Council for Teacher Education and State Government for admission in the session 2025-26 in 2-year B.Ed. and 4-year B.A.B.Ed./B.Sc.B.Ed. courses run in various colleges of Rajasthan on the website ptetvmoukota2025.com."

The last date to apply for the courses is April 7, 2025. The Pre-Teacher Education Test will be held on June 15, 2025.

For 2 year course: Candidates who have passed graduation/post graduation examination from any recognized university with minimum 50% marks are eligible to apply for the exam. Desirable qualification for SC, ST, OBC, EBC, Divyang class, widow, deserted women candidates (all reserved categories, only native of Rajasthan state) is minimum 45% marks in graduation or post graduation examination.

For 4 year intergrated course: Candidates who have obtained minimum 50 percent marks in Higher Secondary Examination from Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer or equivalent board are eligible to apply. SC, ST, OBC, Extremely Backward Class, Divyang Class, Widow, Forsaken Women candidates should have scored 45 percent marks.

PTET 2025: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of PTET at ptetvmoukota2025.in.

2. Click on PTET 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and login to the page.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee to apply for PTET 2025 is ₹500/-. If candidates of Science stream apply for both 4-year BA B.Ed and B.Sc B.Ed, then their fee will be Rs.1000/-. For more related details candidates can check the official website of PTET.