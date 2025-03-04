ICAI introduces guidelines for permanent exemptions for CA Final May 2025 exam, check notice here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI, has introduced guidelines for or CA Final May 2025 candidates concerning permanent exemptions in papers. According to ICAI, candidates who secured the exemption in May 2023 examination and had a validity till November 2024 exam, will now have the option to make the exemption permanent after declaration of the November 2024 Result. (HT file)

As per the guidelines issued by the ICAI, candidates who had secured the exemption in May 2023 examination and had a validity till November 2024 examination will now have the option to make the exemption permanent after declaration of the November 2024 results.

Points to remember:

As per the ICAI, the candidates will get only once chance to make exemption permanent. If a candidate fails to do so, his/her exemption will lapse forever). If a candidate has exemption in two papers of the same group, for example, papers 1 and 2 of Group-1 that are offered in this window, then, he/she has to apply either for making both exemptions (i.e. paper-1 & paper-2 in Group-1) permanent or let both the exemption lapse. He/she cannot opt to continue exemption in one paper and let it lapse in the other paper, the ICAI stated. When making an exemption permanent for any group, the candidate will have to pass the relevant group with at least 50 per cent marks in each of the remaining papers of that group. There will be no correction or late fee window after the inputs are taken. Candidates will have the option to surrender and re-appear in the permanently exempted paper(s). Candidates securing exemption in Paper-4 of Final in May 2022, Nov 2022, May 2023 or Nov 2023 exams will automatically get permanent exemption from appearing in Self-Paced Module SET-A and need not apply. Candidates securing exemption in Paper-5 of Final in May 2022, Nov 2022, May 2023 or Nov 2023 exams will also automatically get Permanent exemption from appearing in Self-Paced Module SET-B and need not apply. If there is a Permanent Exemption (50PE) in a group, then, no new exemption will be granted in that group. If a candidate wishes to make the exemption permanent after exhausting the same, then the Exempted Marks will be limited to 50 and excess marks of the permanent exempted paper cannot be considered for complying with the 50% aggregate marks requirement of the same or other Group.

Check the official notice here.

Meanwhile, ICAI announced the results of Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate and Foundation course for January 2025 examinations on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

The overall pass percentage of ICAI CA Foundation January 2025 exam is 21.52 per cent. Whereas for ICAI CA Intermediate January 2025 exam, it is recorded at 22.16 per cent.

For more related information, candidates are advisd to visit the official website of ICAI.