ICAI CA Intermediate Results 2025 out at icai.nic.in, steps to download result here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) released the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate course January 2025 exam results on March 4, 2025, on its official website. ICAI CA Results 2025 live updates All papers were held from 2 pm to 5 pm on all days.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the ICAI CA Inter results on the official website at icai.nic.in.

About the exam:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) conducted the CA Inter January exam on January 11, 13, and 15 for group I and on January 17, 19, and 21, 2025, for group II. All papers were held from 2 pm to 5 pm on all days.

Candidates need to note that to access the result, they will have to enter the login credentials like the Registration Number along with the Roll Number.

The following steps can be followed by candidates who have appeared for the exam to check their result.

ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2025: Steps to download results

Visit the ICAI result website at icai.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the link to download the ICAI CA Intermediate January 2025 results.

Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

Your ICAI CA Intermediate Results 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct Link to download ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2025

ICAI has also released the ICAI CA Foundation Results 2025. Candidates can check the results on the official website at icai.nic.in. For more information, visit the official website.

