ICAI Result 2025 Live: CA Inter, Foundation January results expected today at icai.nic.in

ICAI Result 2025 Live: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate and Foundation course January 2025 exam results today, March 4. When declared, candidates can check the ICAI CA Foundation, Inter results at icai.nic.in. When available, the direct link to check scores will be shared here. ...Read More

As per the institute's official statement, “the results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation Examinations held in January 2025 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the 4 th March 2025 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in,”.

It added that candidates can download their scorecards by entering their registration numbers along with roll numbers.

ICAI CA Result 2025: How to download Inter, Foundation January results when out

1. Visit the ICAI result website, icai.nic.in.

2. Open the ICAI CA Inter or Foundation January result 2025 link, as required.

3. Provide your login details and submit.

4. Check and download your result.

ICAI Conducted the CA Inter January exam on January 11, 13, and 15 for group I and on January 17, 19, and 21, 2024, for group II. All papers were held from 2 pm to 5 pm on all days.

The Foundation course examination was held on January 12, 16, 18, and 20, 2025. Papers I and II were conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm, and Papers III and IV were from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Check live updates on ICAI CA Inter, Foundation results below