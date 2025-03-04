ICAI CA Intermediate Results 2025 declared at icai.nic.in, download via direct link here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate course January 2025 exam results on Tuesday, March 4. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the ICAI CA Inter results on the official website at icai.nic.in. ICAI CA Results 2025 live updates ICAI CA Intermediate Results 2025 have been declared at icai.nic.in,

Candidates must noted that for accessing the result they will have to enter the Registration Number along with the Roll Number.

Notably, the ICAI conducted the CA Inter January exam on January 11, 13, and 15 for group I and on January 17, 19, and 21, 2025, for group II. All papers were held from 2 pm to 5 pm on all days.

Meanwhile, ICAI has also released the ICAI CA Foundation Results 2025. Candidates can check the results on the official website at icai.nic.in.

ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2025: Here's how to download results

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the CA Intermediate Results 2025:

1. Visit the ICAI result website at icai.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download ICAI CA Intermediate January 2025 results.

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Your ICAI CA Intermediate Results 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.