Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

ICAI CA Intermediate Results 2025 declared at icai.nic.in, download via direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 04, 2025 11:04 AM IST

ICAI CA Intermediate Results 2025 have been declared on the official website, icai.nic.in. Candidates can download via direct link given below. 

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate course January 2025 exam results on Tuesday, March 4. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the ICAI CA Inter results on the official website at icai.nic.in. ICAI CA Results 2025 live updates

ICAI CA Intermediate Results 2025 have been declared at icai.nic.in,
ICAI CA Intermediate Results 2025 have been declared at icai.nic.in,

Candidates must noted that for accessing the result they will have to enter the Registration Number along with the Roll Number.

Direct link to check ICAI CA Intermediate January 2025 results

Notably, the ICAI conducted the CA Inter January exam on January 11, 13, and 15 for group I and on January 17, 19, and 21, 2025, for group II. All papers were held from 2 pm to 5 pm on all days.

Meanwhile, ICAI has also released the ICAI CA Foundation Results 2025. Candidates can check the results on the official website at icai.nic.in.

ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2025: Here's how to download results

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the CA Intermediate Results 2025:

1. Visit the ICAI result website at icai.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download ICAI CA Intermediate January 2025 results.

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Your ICAI CA Intermediate Results 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On