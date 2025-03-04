ICAI Result: Deepanshi Agarwal tops Inter exam, check the list of top 3 here

ICAI CA Result 2025: Hyderabad's Deepanshi Agarwal has topped the ICAI CA Intermediate January 2025 examination, the result of which was announced earlier today, February 4. ICAI CA Inter, Final result 2025 live updates ICAI Result: Deepanshi Agarwal tops Inter exam

She scored 521 out of 600 marks or 86.83 per cent.

Vijayawada's Thota Somanandh Seshadri Naidu is the second topper. He has secured 516 or 86 per cent marks.

Third topper Sarthak Agarwal from Hathras has scored 515 or 85.83 per cent marks.

Candidates can check the ICAI CA Inter and Foundation January exam results at icai.nic.in.

According to a press release issued by ICAI, 1,08,187 candidates appeared for the CA Inter exam in group 1, of whom 15,332 have passed. The pass percentage in this group is 14.17 per cent.

As many as 80,368 candidates appeared for the Inter exam in group 2 and 17,813 have passed. The pass percentage is 22.16 per cent.

A total of 48,261 students appeared for the Inter exam in both groups. Of them, 6,781 or 14.05 per cent have passed.

ICAI said 1,10,887 candidates (58,240 male and 52,647 female) candidates took the CA Foundation examination in the January session. Of them, 23,861 (12,661 male and 11,200 female candidates have passed the exam).

The pass percentage of male candidates is 21.74 per cent, while it is 21.27 per cent for female candidates. The overall pass percentage is 21.52 per cent.