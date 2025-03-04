ICAI CA Foundation Results 2025 declared at icai.nic.in, direct link to download here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has published the results of Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation course January 2025 examination on Tuesday, March 4. Candidates who took the examination can check and download the ICAI CA Foundation results on the official website at icai.nic.in. ICAI CA Results 2025 live updates ICAI CA Foundation Results 2025 have been released at icai.nic.in.

To download the ICAI CA Foundation Results 2025, candidates should enter their Registration Number along with the Roll Number.

Notably, the ICAI conducted the CA Foundation course examination on January 12, 16, 18 and 20, 2025. The Foundation course Paper I and II was held from 2 pm to 5 pm, and Paper 3 and 4 from 2 pm to 4 pm on all days.

Notably, the ICAI also released the ICAI CA Intermediate Results 2025. Candidates can check the results on the official website at icai.nic.in.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2025: Steps to download results

To download the CA Foundation results 2025, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below.

1. Visit the ICAI result website at icai.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download ICAI CA Foundation January 2025 results.

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Your ICAI CA Foundation Results 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

