TJEE 2025: Tripura Joint Entrance Examination registration date extended, notice here

Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination, TBJEE has extended the TJEE 2025 registration date. The Tripura Joint Entrance Examination registration date has been extended till March 9, 2025. Candidates can apply through the official website of TJEE at tbjee.nic.in. TJEE 2025: Tripura Joint Entrance Examination registration date extended

The official notice reads, "the second phase of online application for appearing in the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination-2025 conducted by the board for admission to Engineering, Technological, Veterinary, Fishery, Agriculture and Paramedical etc. courses under the board has been extended from 6th March to 9th March 2025. Students who have not yet been able to submit their online applications can submit their applications along with the required documents from the board's website (https://tbjee.nic.in) within this period."

TJEE 2025: How to apply

Candidates who want to appear for the TJEE 2025 can follow the steps given below to apply online.

1. Visit the official website of TBJEE at tbjee.nic.in.

2. Click on TJEE 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register online.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

5. Click on submit and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fee for general male candidates is ₹550/-, SC/ST male candidates is ₹450/- and all female and BPL candidates is ₹350/-. The fee shoulf be paid through online mode- NET banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card.

The TJEE 2025 will be held on April 23, 2025. The examination will be held in three shifts- Physics and Chemistry paper in the first shift from 11 am to 12.30 pm, Biology paper in the second shift from 1.30 pm to 2.15 pm and Mathematics paper in the third shift from 3 pm to 3.45 pm.

Candidates seeking admission to Engineering/ Technological Degree Courses (Group-A) will have to appear in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and those seeking admission to various Degree Courses of Veterinary/ Agricultural/ Fisheries, Paramedical and others (Group-B) will have to appear in Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Candidates desiring to take chances in both of the above groups (Group-C) will have to appear in all the four subjects.