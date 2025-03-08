NEET UG 2025: Window to correct particulars in application opens tomorrow, details inside

NEET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the window to correct particulars in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate or NEET UG 2025 application on March 9, 2025. Candidates can correct their particulars from March 9, 2025, to March 11, 2025. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Candidates who have submitted their application forms and would like to correct any particulars in their application form may use this opportunity by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Also Read: UPPSC PCS Mains 2025 registration commenced at uppsc.up.nic.in, details here

About the exam:

NEET UG 2025 will be held on May 4, 2025, in offline mode and in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The tentative date for the result announcement is June 14, 2025.

Candidates can correct their particulars from March 9, 2025, to March 11, 2025.

Also Read: Stronger healthcare, women's education key for overall societal growth: Delhi CM

“ All registered candidates to visit the official website and verify their particulars. If necessary, you are advised to make corrections or modifications to your Application Form during the specified period. The window for corrections shall be available till 11 March 2025 (up to 11:50 P.M.) After this deadline, further corrections will be permitted under any circumstances. Since it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardships to them, the candidates are informed to do the correction very carefully, as no further opportunity for corrections will be given to the candidates. It's important to highlight that final corrections will be applicable only after payment of any additional fees, if required. In cases where changes affect the fee amount, candidates will be charged any excess fee accordingly. Please note that any excess payments made will not be refunded,” mentioned the official notice by NTA.

For further clarification, candidates can visit the official website or call at 011-40759000/011-69227700 or email at neetug2025unta.ac.in.

Also Read: TANCET Admit Card 2025 released at tancet.annauniv.edu, here's direct link to download