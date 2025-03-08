Menu Explore
UPPSC PCS Mains 2025 registration commenced at uppsc.up.nic.in, details here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 08, 2025 06:50 PM IST

Candidates who have cleared the prelims and would like to register for the mains exam can visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has commenced the registration for the UPPSC Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services Mains Exam Registration on its official website.

Candidates can fill in the application form till March 24, 2025, by paying the prescribed registration fee and submitting certificates. (HT file)
Candidates can fill in the application form till March 24, 2025, by paying the prescribed registration fee and submitting certificates.

Candidates who have cleared the prelims and would like to register for the mains exam can visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

About the registration:

Candidates can fill in the application form till March 24, 2025, by paying the prescribed registration fee and submitting certificates.

As per the official website, the prelims written test was conducted on December 22, 2024. The examination was held in two shifts- the first shift from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

The result of the prelims exam was declared by the commission on March 1, 2025.

Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to submit their online application for the mains exam.

Steps to apply for the UPPSC PCS Mains 2025 exam:

Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in

Look out for the link to apply for UPPSC PCS Mains 2025 exam and submit your login credentials

Submit your details and verify the details

Save the page and take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
