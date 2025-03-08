JMI Admission 2025: UG, PG, Ph.D registration begins at admission.jmi.ac.in, direct link to apply here

Jamia Millia Islamia has started the registration process for JMI Admission 2025. Candidates who want to apply for UG/PG/DIP/ADP/PGD/CER for the Session of 2025-26 can find the direct link to apply through the official website of JMI at admission.jmi.ac.in. JMI Admission 2025: UG, PG, Ph.D registration begins, direct link here

The registration process will conclude on April 10, 2025. The correction window to edit details will open on April 12 and will close on April 14, 2025.

The online forms for the programs whose admission will be done on the merit of JEE Mains, NATA, CUET will be available from March 5 till 10 days after the declaration of results by the respective test agencies. The correction window for these programs will be available upto 6 days from the last date of filling the forms.

The entrance exam admit card will be available from April 17, 2025 onwards. The JMI entrance examination will commence on April 26, 2025 onwards.

JMI Admission 2025: How to apply

To apply for the admission round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JMI at admission.jmi.ac.in.

2. Click on JMI Admission 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where you will get the registration link.

4. Click on that link and register yourself.

5. Once done, login to the account.

6. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

7. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Jamia Millia Islamia offers the following Programs through various Faculties/ Departments/ Centers on the basis of merit determined by an Entrance Test conducted by JMI, and wherever applicable, followed by an interview and/or other components. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JMI.