NEET PG 2024: Special stray vacancy round registration begins at mcc.nic.in, details here

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has commenced the registration process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post-Graduation (NEET-PG 2024) Special stray vacancy round on the official website. Choice filling/locking can be done from 11:00 AM of March 6, 2025, till 08:00 A.M of March 10, 2025. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Candidates who are interested in participating in the special stray vacancy round can visit the official website at mcc.nic.in.

As per the official website, the Special stray vacancy round registration commenced on March 6, 2025, and will conclude on March 8, 2025 (11 am). Payment facility available from 11.00 AM of March 6, 2025, till 02.00 PM of March 8, 2025.

The Processing of Seat Allotment will be done from March 10-11, 2025. The result of the special stray vacancy round will be declared on March 12, 2025. Candidates who are allotted seats need to report to the college from March 13-20, 2025.

