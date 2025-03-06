Top 5 online health care leadership courses by Harvard
Harvard suggests the following 5 online health care leadership courses that interested candidates could take a look at to hone their skills.
Today's health care landscape demands individuals to possess strong leadership and managerial skills to wade through the business, economics and digital health strategies with ease.
At such a crucial juncture, individuals who are interested in this field must make sure that they get trained in these areas in order to stay ahead in their career paths.
Health Care Strategy
Harvard Business School faculty aims to teach learners to align business strategy with the challenges and structures of the health care industry in the United States through the course.
This course will help candidates to align the principles of business strategy with the unique challenges and structures of health care organizations, enabling them to create and capture value for their organisation, and lead the organization to sustainability, mentioned the official website.
Application Deadline: Mar 31, 2025
Program Dates: Apr 9, 2025- May 19, 2025
Program Duration: 5 weeks
Certificate Price: $1600
Health Care Economics
This Harvard Online course aims to provide insights into the interactions between industries in the US health care sector and teaches what economic forces are shaping health care.
Upon successful completion of the course, participants will have access to claim their credits through the Harvard Medical School’s continuing education platform, mentioned the official website.
Application Deadline: May 6, 2025
Program Dates: May 14, 2025- Jun 25, 2025
Program Duration: 6 weeks
Certificate Price: $1600
Digital Health
This Harvard Online course aims to explore the opportunities and difficulties facing the widespread adoption of digital technologies in the US health care system and explores innovative frameworks to think strategically about implementing digital transformation in your organisation.
Throughout this online digital health certificate program, you will become familiar with developments that have led to digital transformation in health care and weigh the pros and cons of digital technology in health care, mentioned the official website.
June 2025
Application Deadline: May 12, 2025
Program Dates: Jun 11, 2025 - Jul 9, 2025
Program Duration: 4 weeks
Certificate Price: $1600
Reducing Racial Disparities in Health Care
In partnership with the Disparities Solutions Center at Massachusetts General Hospital, this course aims to help candidates deliver high-quality health care to all through organisational change.
Upon successful completion of the course, participants will have access to claim their credits through the Harvard Medical School’s continuing education platform, mentioned the official website.
May 2025
Application Deadline: May 12, 2025
Program Dates: May 21, 2025 - Jun 25, 2025
Program Duration: 5 weeks
Certificate Price: $950
Innovations in Teamwork for Health Care
Experts from Harvard Business School and the T.H. Chan School of Public Health through the course aims to teach learners to implement a strategy for organisational teamwork in health care.
April 2025
Application Deadline: Apr 7, 2025
Program Dates: Apr 16, 2025 - May 21, 2025
Program Duration: 5 weeks
Certificate Price: $1600
For more information, visit the official website.
