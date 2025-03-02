DUSU elections proposal debate: No more voting on campus? Students divided, Executive Committee remains undecided

Delhi University (DU) is considering a proposal to eliminate direct voting for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections – a system that has been in place for decades and also in the spotlight often for the drama it generates on campus. Last year, the elections drew scrutiny from the Delhi High Court, leading to an unprecedented delay in counting of votes. In a meeting on last Thursday, the new voting proposal was put on hold, stalling any progress on introducing a new two-tier selection process. Is this, then, the end of the road for this matter? "The EC has not made a decision yet," says LS Chaudhary, Executive Committee (EC) member and Advocate Member of the Delhi University Court. “The matter was deferred in the meeting, but it will be discussed in upcoming sessions,” he adds. Delhi University's plan to revamp student election process has sparked protest on campus, as several students remain divided over its approval. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Photo: Sushil Kumar/HT )

Meanwhile, DU students are divided on whether the new system will put an end to “hooliganism” during the election campaigning, or curb the “democracy” on campus.

DUSU elections = Hooliganism

Shivani, BCom (Hons) student at Ramjas College, says: “Hooliganism at DU must end. Over the years, DUSU elections have shifted from being a democratic process to being one of the major reasons for chaos on campus. Indeed, the growing problems of disrespect towards fellow students and rampant damage to public and private property demand immediate attention.”

Rohit Khanna, BA (Hons) Economics student at Dyal Singh College, says: “It's sad, but the DUSU elections have normalised uncivilised behaviour. It paints us, the students of DU, in such a negative light that people across India think this is how our political ideology is... If only we had conducted these elections with more discipline and respect, we wouldn't be having to debate the need for a new system of voting.”

Voting Can't Be About Just A Few People

Akashdeep Sharma, BCom (Hons) student at PGDAV College, says: “This proposed model is less effective than direct elections. This indirect model of voting will hinder the potential of students and create a barrier between them and their leaders. DUSU representatives are chosen by the students and every student must have the right to vote! If voting is limited to a few people, how will democracy thrive?”

Tammanna Ali, BA (Hons) Political Science student at Lakshmibai College, says: “This proposal, if implemented, will lead to biases and manipulation in how the DUSU gets formed. If the decision is left to only a few, what is the certainty that they won't have those in positions who already are inclined towards a specific student body? This will be an injustice to the opinion of the innumerable DU students.”

From Delhi's new chief minister, Rekha Gupta to the national treasurer of Indian National Congress, Ajay Maken - several DUSU presidents have gone onto becoming prominent political figures in the country.(Photos: ANI)

Some political leaders who were elected DUSU presidents:

Sudhanshu Mittal- 1981 to 82

Ajay Maken- 1985 to 86

Rekha Gupta - 1996 to 1997

Nupur Sharma- 2008 to 2009

