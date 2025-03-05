Want to be an entrepreneur? Here are free, online courses by Harvard for lifelong lessons on running successful business

“If you can’t do great things, do small things in a great way ”- this quote by the famous American author Napoleon Hill will strike a chord with anyone who has dreamt of starting their own business venture at any point of their lives. If you are planning to become an entrepreneur, check out these free, online courses by Harvard University that can boost your business venture. (Photo credit: Pixabay)

It is certainly true that starting a business and becoming an entrepreneur is not everyone's cup of tea for it requires sheer dedication and commitment, let alone a crystal clear plan. But what is absolutely necessary before stepping into the world of entrepreneurship is to have a knowledge of business world principles that can help you grow your dream project.

Fortunately, there are many courses on entrepreneurship offered by reputed universities across the world today that can guide individuals in their entrepreneurial journey. While some courses come with a fee, there are others that are provided free of cost.

Among the many institutes is the world renowned Harvard University that has been known for its academic excellence since many decades. To help individuals in their business venture, Harvard University offers some fascinating courses that are not only free but can also be learnt virtually.

5 such free online business courses offered by Harvard University are as follows:

1. Negotiating Salary

This is a free, 15-minute online course offered by the Harvard Business School (HBS) wherein participants learn how to be a more effective negotiator and improve their bargaining skills through a deal between former professional hockey player Derek Sanderson and the World Hockey Association.

In other words, participants will be able to hone their negotiation skills by looking at the story of Derek Sanderson, former center for the Boston Bruins.

2. Resilient Leadership

This course consists of a two-part lesson wherein learners will gain insight into leading through adversity by following the example of explorer Ernest Shackleton and his historic Endurance expedition.

The course delves on how Shackleton and his crew survived a life-threatening crisis in Antartica by focusing on engagement, positivity, and teamwork. Learners will gain leadership insights which they can apply to their work.

3. Exercising Leadership: Foundational Principles

This is an introductory course wherein participants will explore strategies for leading in a changing world where adaptive pressures will continue to challenge all.

As per Harvard, participants will discover new ways to approach complex organizational systems and take thoughtful action on the work they face ahead. Additionally, they will reflect on how to move forward on the leadership challenges they care about most.

4. Entrepreneurship in Emerging Economies

This course is taught by Harvard Business School professor Tarun Khanna which takes an interdisciplinary approach to understanding and solving complex social problems.

In this course, participants will learn about prior attempts to address these problems, identify points of opportunity for smart entrepreneurial efforts, and propose and develop their own creative solutions.

As per Harvard's official website, the course focuses on individual agency and looks at strategies to address a defined problem.

5. Remote Work Revolution for Everyone

This online course helps participants learn to excel in the virtual-work landscape. They will learn how to build trust, increase productivity, use digital tools intelligently, and remain fully aligned with your remote team, as stated in the official website of Harvard.

As the course ends, participants will create actionable steps to “relaunch” their team, focusing on new ways to stay connected, be collaborative, and remain productive, and at the same time, meeting their own personal and organizational goals.

The course will teach learners best practices for working remotely.