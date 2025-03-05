IIT Roorkee & Niigata University collaborate to launch double Ph.D. program

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee and the Niigata University, Japan, launched a double Ph.D. Program, in a significant move to highlight the academic collaboration between India and Japan. This program enables doctoral students to pursue and earn degrees from IIT Roorkee and Niigata University, offering academic and research opportunities. (HT file)

Prof. K.K. Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee, and Prof. Matsuo Masayuki, Dean of the Graduate School of Science and Technology, Niigata University, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalise this partnership.

Also Read: Want to be an entrepreneur? Here are free, online courses by Harvard for lifelong lessons on running successful business

About the program:

This program enables doctoral students to pursue and earn degrees from IIT Roorkee and Niigata University, offering academic and research opportunities.

The initiative facilitates the exchange of students and researchers, providing access to educational resources, mentorship, and a global perspective while fostering holistic development among scholars. Collaborative research areas span cutting-edge fields, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, energy systems and renewable technologies, sustainability and climate change, advanced materials and nanotechnology, earthquake engineering, water resources and hydrology, information and communication engineering, biosciences and biotechnology, robotics and automation, disaster resilience and mitigation, and earth and environmental sciences, addressing critical global challenges through joint efforts, mentioned the press release.

Also Read: BSF HCM, ASI Steno Recruitment 2025: Where, how to download admit card when released

“This collaboration reflects our commitment to global academic engagement. The Double Degree Program will enhance students’ research capabilities and further strengthen our academic and research ties with Niigata University," said Prof. K.K. Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee.

“We are excited to work with IIT Roorkee on this program, which will nurture talented researchers and contribute to addressing global challenges through joint efforts," said Prof. Matsuo Masayuki, Dean of the Graduate School of Science and Technology, Niigata University.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: CUET PG 2025 preparations made easy: Everything you need to know to ace the exam