CUET PG 2025 preparations made easy: Everything you need to know to ace the exam

CUET PG: The Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduates (CUET PG) is one of the most important exams for graduates to get enrolled for various master's degrees, like MSc, MA, MBA, MTech and LLB, across central or participating universities in India. Students can apply to multiple universities with a single test, making it one of the most sought-after postgraduate entrance exams. Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) this year, the exam is scheduled from March 13 to March 31, 2025, at exam centres across the nation and overseas. Candidates preparing for CUET PG 2025 should focus on understanding the syllabus, managing time effectively, and revising key concepts through summaries and mock tests. Practicing previous year's papers can enhance speed, accuracy, and confidence.(PTI/File)

Exam Overview & Eligibility:

The CUET PG 2025 is conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode in both English and Hindi. There is no age limit for appearing for the exam. To be eligible, candidates must either complete their bachelor's degree or be in their final year of graduation in 2025. However, candidates should check the eligibility criteria of their chosen institution before applying.

Anil Nagar, Founder & CEO, Adda247, shares a structured preparation roadmap to help aspirants understand the exam pattern and syllabus effectively, along with preparation tips to maximise their scores.

1. Understanding the Exam Format: A thorough understanding of the exam pattern and marking scheme is essential for effective preparation. The CUET PG 2025 exam consists of 75 questions, each carrying 4 marks, making the total exam score 300 marks. Candidates should be mindful of negative marking, where 1 mark is deducted for every incorrect answer, while unanswered questions will not be penalised. This year's major change is the reduction of exam duration from 105 minutes to 90 minutes, making time management a crucial factor. Students must focus on speed and accuracy to perform well within the allotted time.

2. Decoding the syllabus: The syllabus of this exam is designed to assess a candidate’s depth of understanding in their chosen papers. Candidates can select up to four question paper codes, with the General Paper’s comprehension section available in English or Hindi, based on their preference. To excel in comprehension, students should increase their reading speed and improve vocabulary to accurately interpret the questions. While the syllabus is primarily based on undergraduate level courses, students can expect analytical questions that will test their deeper understanding. A well-planned approach focusing on understanding the detailed syllabus and prioritising key topics within the chosen paper code will significantly enhance a candidate’s ability to perform well.

3. Design an Effective Study Plan: A structured study timetable is key to covering the syllabus efficiently. Students should begin by listing subjects and topics based on their weightage and difficulty level. More time should be allocated to complex topics and building a strong foundation in weaker areas by solving more questions. Being realistic about one's strengths and weaknesses and how much one can study daily will help set achievable daily and weekly goals. Sticking to a disciplined routine while incorporating short breaks will ensure focus and prevent burnout. Remember, a well-rested mind is more efficient, improving concentration and the retention of information.

Career in Foreign Language: List of government organisations to learn language, eligibility, job opportunities here(File)

4. Focusing on Revision & Mock Tests: As the exam date approaches, revision becomes the key to success. Instead of attempting to learn new topics, students should reinforce key concepts through summaries, bullet points, and mind maps for quick recall. Regular mock tests and full-length practice papers help in refining accuracy and time management. However, merely taking mock tests is not enough; students must also analyse mistakes, identify weak areas, and adjust their strategies accordingly. Solving 3-4 years of CUET PG previous question papers is highly recommended to familiarise with question patterns and boost confidence.

5. Solving Previous Year's Papers for an Extra Edge: Solving previous year’s question papers (PYQs) is one of the most effective ways to understand the exam pattern and question trends. By practicing PYQs, students can identify frequently asked topics, avoid wasting time on low-priority areas, and improve problem-solving speed. Timed practice with PYQs enhances speed and accuracy, ensuring candidates develop structured approaches to answering questions efficiently. This practice helps students optimise time management, reduce exam stress, and improve their performance under pressure.

(Anil Nagar is Founder & CEO, Adda247. Views are personal.)