Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CUET PG 2025 exam city in first week of March, check tentative date for admit card

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 02, 2025 07:52 PM IST

As per the CUET PG information bulletin, exam city intimation slips will be out in the 1st week of March. Admit cards will be released 4 days before the exam .

Common University Admission Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG 2025), the entrance test for admission to PG courses at central and other participating universities, is scheduled between March 13 and 31. Application and correction windows for the test are over, and the National Testing Agency, which conducts the exam, is expected to release exam city intimation slips and admit cards next.

CUET PG 2025 exam city in first week of May, check the tentative date for the admit card (Representational image)(Unsplash)
CUET PG 2025 exam city in first week of May, check the tentative date for the admit card (Representational image)(Unsplash)

As per the CUET PG 2025 information bulletin, exam city intimation slips will be released in the first week of March and admit cards will be released four days before the exam date.

When released, candidates can download these documents from the exam website using their application numbers and dates of birth.

CUET PG 2025 exam city intimation slips will inform candidates where their exam centres will be located. This document is not required on the exam day.

On admit cards, among other information, candidates will find the addresses of their examination centres. On the exam day, they must bring a printed copy of the admit card and other documents, as required.

How to download CUET PG 2025 admit card/exam city slip when released?

Go to the official NTA website for CUET PG, exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG

Enter the admit card or exam city intimation slip download link displayed on the home page.

Enter your login details.

Submit and download the CUET PG admit card/ exam city intimation slip.

After downloading the admit card, candidates should check and ensure that the information mentioned on the document is correct and there is no error.

If there is any error, they should contact the agency and report it immediately.

Candidates should visit the CUET PG 2025 official website for updates about the exam.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On