CUET PG 2025 exam city in first week of March, check tentative date for admit card

Common University Admission Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG 2025), the entrance test for admission to PG courses at central and other participating universities, is scheduled between March 13 and 31. Application and correction windows for the test are over, and the National Testing Agency, which conducts the exam, is expected to release exam city intimation slips and admit cards next. CUET PG 2025 exam city in first week of May, check the tentative date for the admit card (Representational image)(Unsplash)

As per the CUET PG 2025 information bulletin, exam city intimation slips will be released in the first week of March and admit cards will be released four days before the exam date.

When released, candidates can download these documents from the exam website using their application numbers and dates of birth.

CUET PG 2025 exam city intimation slips will inform candidates where their exam centres will be located. This document is not required on the exam day.

On admit cards, among other information, candidates will find the addresses of their examination centres. On the exam day, they must bring a printed copy of the admit card and other documents, as required.

How to download CUET PG 2025 admit card/exam city slip when released?

Go to the official NTA website for CUET PG, exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG

Enter the admit card or exam city intimation slip download link displayed on the home page.

Enter your login details.

Submit and download the CUET PG admit card/ exam city intimation slip.

After downloading the admit card, candidates should check and ensure that the information mentioned on the document is correct and there is no error.

If there is any error, they should contact the agency and report it immediately.

Candidates should visit the CUET PG 2025 official website for updates about the exam.