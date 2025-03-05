CUET PG Exam Date News Live Updates: Where, how to download NTA CUET PG exam city slips and admit card when released
CUET PG Exam Date News Live Updates: The National Testing Agency, NTA, is scheduled to release the CUET PG 2025 exam city slips in the first week of March. When released, candidates who are appearing for the the Common University Admission Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG 2025), will be able to download the exam city slips from the official website at exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG....Read More
To download the CUET PG 2025 exam city slips, candidates will need to enter details like their Application Number and Date of Birth in the space provided in the home page.
The CUET PG 2025 exam city intimation slips will inform candidates where their exam centres will be located. However, this document is not required on the exam day.
According to the official brochure, the CUET PG 2025 admit cards will be released four days before the exam date.
The entrance test for admission to PG courses at central and other participating universities, is scheduled between March 13 and 31. The application and correction windows for the test are over.
CUET PG 2025 exam city slips, admit card 2025: Here's how to download
- Visit the official website at exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG.
- Click on the admit card or exam city intimation slip download link displayed on the home page.
- Enter the credentials to log in and submit it.
- Download the CUET PG exam city intimation slip/admit card 2025.
- Keep a printout for further use.
Follow the blog for latest updates on CUET PG 2025 exam city slips, admit card, and more.
CUET PG Exam Date News Live Updates: Keep these credentials ready to download exam city slips
CUET PG Exam Date News Live Updates: To download the CUET PG 2025 exam city slips, candidates must enter details like their Application Number and Date of Birth.
CUET PG Exam Date News Live Updates: What did NTA say about admit cards?
CUET PG Exam Date News Live Updates: As per the NTA, the CUET PG 2025 admit cards will be released four days before the exam date.
CUET PG Exam Date News Live Updates: Know the exam dates
CUET PG Exam Date News Live Updates: The Common University Admission Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG 2025) is scheduled between March 13 and 31, 2025.
CUET PG Exam Date News Live Updates: Steps to download
CUET PG Exam Date News Live Updates: To download the exam city slips when out, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:
- Visit the official website at exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG.
- Click on the CUET PG exam city intimation slip download link displayed on the home page.
- Enter the credentials to log in and submit it.
- Download the CUET PG exam city intimation slip 2025.
- Keep a printout for future reference.
CUET PG Exam Date News Live Updates: Where to check exam city slips when released?
CUET PG Exam Date News Live Updates: The CUET PG exam city slips will be released on the official website at exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG.
CUET PG Exam Date News Live Updates: When is CUET PG 2025 exam city slip releasing?
CUET PG Exam Date News Live Updates: As per the information bulletin, the NTA will release the CUET PG exam city slip in the first week of March.