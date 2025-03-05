CUET PG Exam Date News Live Updates: Where, how to download NTA CUET PG exam city slips and admit card when released

CUET PG Exam Date News Live Updates: Check where and how to download NTA CUET PG 2025 exam city slips and admit card when out (Representational image)

CUET PG Exam Date News Live Updates: The National Testing Agency, NTA, is scheduled to release the CUET PG 2025 exam city slips in the first week of March. When released, candidates who are appearing for the the Common University Admission Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG 2025), will be able to download the exam city slips from the official website at exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG....Read More

To download the CUET PG 2025 exam city slips, candidates will need to enter details like their Application Number and Date of Birth in the space provided in the home page.

The CUET PG 2025 exam city intimation slips will inform candidates where their exam centres will be located. However, this document is not required on the exam day.

According to the official brochure, the CUET PG 2025 admit cards will be released four days before the exam date.

The entrance test for admission to PG courses at central and other participating universities, is scheduled between March 13 and 31. The application and correction windows for the test are over.

CUET PG 2025 exam city slips, admit card 2025: Here's how to download

Visit the official website at exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG. Click on the admit card or exam city intimation slip download link displayed on the home page. Enter the credentials to log in and submit it. Download the CUET PG exam city intimation slip/admit card 2025. Keep a printout for further use.

