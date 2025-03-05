Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BSF HCM, ASI Steno Recruitment 2025: Where, how to download admit card when released

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 05, 2025 03:25 PM IST

BSF HCM, ASI Steno Recruitment 2025: Check where and how to download hall tickets when out. The steps are given below. 

The Border Security Force, BSF, will release the admit card of the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for the recruitment of Head Constable Ministerial (HCM) and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Steno posts. Candidates who applied for the BSF HCM and ASI Steno recruitment process will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website at bsf.gov.in.

BSF HCM, ASI Steno Recruitment 2025: Check the steps to download admit cards when released. (ANI file image)
BSF HCM, ASI Steno Recruitment 2025: Check the steps to download admit cards when released. (ANI file image)

Notably, the recruitment examination consist of Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Computer Base Test (CBT), Skill Test, Documents Verification and Medical Examination (DME/RME). The BSF informed that all stages of examination are mandatory.

Also read: CUET PG 2025 preparations made easy: Everything you need to know to ace the exam

The examination will be conducted in three phases as per follows:-

a) Phase 1: Physical Standards Test (PST) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

b) Phase 2: Computer Base Test (CBT)

c) Phase 3: Skill Test, Documents Verification and Medical examination (DME/RME).

Also read: PM Internship Scheme 2025: Registration to stay open till March 12, apply at pminternship.mca.gov.in

BSF HCM, ASI Steno Admit Card 2025: Here's how to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

  1. Visit the official website at bsf.gov.in.
  2. On the home page, click on the link to download the BSF HCM, ASI Steno Admit Card.
  3. Enter the credentials to log in and submit.
  4. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download the admit card and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Also read: MP TET Results 2025 released at esb.mp.gov.in, direct link to download and important details here

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On