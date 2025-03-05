PM Internship Scheme 2025: Registration opened till March 12, apply at pminternship.mca.gov.in

Ministry of Corporate Affairs, MCA has again started the PM Internship Scheme 2025 registration process. Candidates who want to apply for the internship scheme can find the registration link through the official website of PM Internship at pminternship.mca.gov.in. The registration can be done by candidates till March 12, 2025. PM Internship Scheme 2025: Registration opened till March 12, apply here

The official website reads, "The internship application round is now open until March 12th. Register, create your profile, and apply for opportunities across different sectors. There are no registration or application fees. Apply now."

This Scheme is separate from all the existing schemes related to skill development, apprenticeships, internship and student training programmes, etc. being implemented across all the State and UTs of India, and will run independently of all such Central/ State schemes.

PM Internship Scheme 2025: How to apply

Candidates who have not applied before can easily register themselves through these simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of PM Internship Scheme at pminternship.mca.gov.in.

2. Click on the register link, and a new page will open.

3. Fill the registration details and click on submit.

4. Based on the information provided by the candidates, a resume will be generated by the portal.

5. Apply for upto 5 internship opportunities based on preferences- location, sector, functional role and qualifications.

6. Once done, click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The duration of the PM Internship Scheme is 12 month. In those 12 months, half of the internship period must be spent in the actual working experience/ job environment, and not in classroom.

Earlier the registration process was opened on October 12 and closed on November 15, 2025. This is the second time the Ministry has opened the registration portal for candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of PM Internship.