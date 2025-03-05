5 in-demand tech skills for graduates that are genuinely valued by top employers

The IT landscape of today is a dynamic and rapidly evolving ecosystem, with new technologies making the skills coveted by IT giants constantly in flux. Because of this, a significant skills gap exists between academic knowledge and the demands of the modern workplace. Fresh graduates often find themselves grappling with the question of how to land that dream role. Gone are the days when technical prowess alone could guarantee success. These organisations seek individuals with a unique blend of technical expertise, problem-solving abilities, adaptability, and a strong work ethic. (Representative picture)(Adobe STOCK)

To thrive in these competitive times, here are the 5 essential skills that will set you apart:

1. AI/ML and Data Science: The rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), particularly with the recent advancements in Generative AI, is transforming every aspect of the IT industry. Experts widely expect AI/ML and information processing technologies to have the greatest impact on businesses in the coming years, driving significant transformation. Fresh graduates with a good understanding of AI/ML principles, AI ethics, and its potential and limitations will have a competitive advantage. But then that's not all - the ability to apply these concepts to solve real-world problems and contribute to innovative AI/ML-driven solutions is what truly can set them apart. The quality and impact of their personal projects, academic projects, and any contributions to open-source communities will significantly influence their employability.

2. Cloud Computing: It is a top complex skill to learn today – the foundation of modern IT infrastructure. Understanding cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, GCP), architecture, deployment models, and services is essential for freshers to demonstrate their ability to contribute effectively to scalable and flexible IT solutions. Many cloud providers are constantly evolving, offering new services and features at an incredible pace, making it essential for fresh techies to stay updated. Continuously updating their kitty, pursuing relevant certifications, engaging in hands-on projects, and actively participating in online communities and forums can help them develop practical skills, remain adaptable and future-proof in the face of technological change.

3. Cybersecurity: The constant siege of cyberattacks makes cybersecurity expertise critical for organisations of all sizes. Fresh grads entering the IT field with a strong foundation in cybersecurity are in high demand and will only become more so. A focus on developing expertise in several key areas is necessary - threat awareness, risk management, secure coding, data protection (including privacy regulations like GDPR and CCPA), incident response, and ethical hacking/penetration testing. Projects, certifications (e.g., CompTIA Security+, CEH), and open-source contributions can significantly boost job prospects in this vital field.

4. Immersive Technologies and Experience Design: Immersive technologies like augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) are revolutionising digital experiences, making way for hyper-personalized interactions. In 2025 and beyond, user experience (UX) design principles and user-centred development methodologies are key, driving demand for professionals skilled in tailoring digital experiences to individual preferences and enhancing customer satisfaction. Early familiarity and a strong understanding of these technologies offer a significant advantage, enabling them to contribute to innovative solutions from the outset—a win-win for both employer and employee.

5. Data-Driven Decision Making: In today's data-driven world, the ability to analyse data, interpret results, extract meaningful insights, and communicate those insights effectively to stakeholders is highly valued and can be a differentiator for fresh graduates. Moreover, beyond these core tech skills, the green transition creates new opportunities. Companies are actively seeking fresh tech graduates with expertise in areas like renewable energy, smart grids, and environmental data analysis.

Holistic Growth: Building a Long-Term Career Edge: In today's interconnected world, success in IT requires a holistic approach. Fresh graduates who can:

- Embrace a growth mindset - be curious, inquisitive, and eager to learn new technologies, tools, and best practices. Have a willingness to learn from failures and continuously improve and do so throughout their careers. Given the rapid pace of technological change, companies are seeking tech graduates who are comfortable navigating ambiguity and constantly honing their skill sets.

-Accentuate niche capabilities - while having a solid foundation in core IT concepts is non-negotiable, identify and develop a specialization, to stand out. IT companies seek innovators who bring fresh perspectives and create value in their niche areas.

Companies today look for candidates who can emerge as well-rounded contributors, filling any void and are well-suited to laying the groundwork for leadership roles. These essential soft skills, fortunately readily accessible through online learning platforms today, make it easier than ever for freshers to acquire these qualities. Developing them alongside technical skills significantly enhances a fresh tech graduate's employability and prepares them to become the well-rounded contributors companies seek.

(Author Vidyalakshmi Uppili is a Vice President, Delivery at Bounteous x Accolite. Views expressed are personal.)