CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1161 posts at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in; check direct link, eligibility and more

Central Industrial Security Force, CISF has commenced the CISF Constable Recruitment 2025 application process from Wednesday, March 5, 2025. Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the recruitment drive can submit their applications on the official website at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in. CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: Direct link to apply for 1161 posts is given here.

Candidates must note here that the applications for CISF Constable Recruitment 2025 can be submitted till April 3, 2025 up to 11:59 PM.

Through the recruitment drive, the CISF aims to fill 1161 constable posts.

Who is eligible?

In order to be eligible for the CISF Constable Recruitment 2025, an applicant must meet the set requirements. These are as follows:

Educational Qualification

The applicant should have passed Matriculation or its equivalent from a recognised board for skilled trades (i.e. Barber, Boot Maker/Cobbler, Tailor, Cook, Carpenter, Mali, Painter, Charge Mechanic, Washer Man, Welder, Electrician and Motor Pump Attendant) on or before closing date of receipt of online Application Form. Industrial Training Institute trained personnel will be preferred. For unskilled trades (i.e. Sweeper), matriculation or its equivalent from a recognised board for on or before closing date of receipt of online Application Form.

Age Limit:

The applicant should be between 18 to 23 years as on August 1, 2025. That is, the applicant should not have been born earlier than August 2, 2002 and later than August 1, 2007.

Application fee:

For unreserved, OBC and EWS category candidates, an application fee of ₹100 will be charged.

However, female candidates and those belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Ex-servicemen categories are exempted from paying the application fee.

Selection Process:

There will be three stages for selection of candidates. These are as follows:

a) PET/PST, Documentation & Trade Test.

b) OMR Based /CBT mode written examination which will be bilingual i.e.

Hindi & English.

c) Detailed Medical Examination(DME)

CISF Constable Recruitment 2025: Here's how to apply

To apply for the recruitment drive, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on CISF Constable Recruitment 2025 link.

3. Enter the registration details and submit.

4. Log in to your account.

5. Fill the application form, pay the application fee (if applicable), and submit.

6. After careful review, submit the application form.

7. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates may visit the official website of CISF.