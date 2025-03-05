Delhi School Admissions 2025: First draw of lots for EWS, DG category today, check timing and details here

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) will be conducting the first draw of lots for the for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Disadvantaged Group (DG) category for the 2025-26 academic session on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. The first draw of lots for the for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Disadvantaged Group (DG) category for the 2025-26 academic session will be conducted by DoE Delhi on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (Representative image)(Pixabay)

As per the official notice issued by the DoE, the computerised draw of lots will be conducted at 2:30 PM today at the Conference Hall of Directorate of Education, Old Secretariat, Delhi - 110054.

Once out, parents and guardians will be able to check the admission results on the official website of the Directorate of Education Delhi at edudel.nic.in.

Notably, Education Minister Ashish Sood had informed on Tuesday that the process will be completely transparent and conducted in the presence of parents and media representatives, news agency PTI reported.

Additionally, multiple television screens will be installed to ensure better visibility for parents attending the event, as per Sood.

According to the state education minister, as many as 2.5 lakh applications have been received, and the draw of lots will be conducted for the admission of 38,000 students.

He also informed that the income eligibility limit for admission under the EWS category has been increased to ₹5 lakh.

It may be mentioned here that the EWS students had previosuly faced difficulties in securing admission. As such, selected students will now receive a slip after document verification, and no school will be allowed to deny, Sood said.

Meanwhile. after the draw of lots is over, it is required that selected students complete the necessary admission formalities within the given timeframe.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of DoE Delhi.

(With inputs from PTI)