TS Inter Exam 2025: TSBIE 1st year exam begins on March 5, 2nd year exams from March 6

Telangana Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE will begin TS Inter Exam 2025 on March 5, 2025 for first year. The TSBIE 2nd year examination will begin on March 6, 2025. TS Inter Exam 2025: TSBIE 1st yr exam begins today, 2nd yr exams from tomorrow(HT file)

The TS Inter 1st year examination begins on March 5 and ends on March 24, 2025. The TS Inter 2nd year examination begins on March 6 and ends on March 25, 2025. The examination begins at 9 a.m. and closes at 12 noon.

Both Class 11 and Class 12 examinations will begin with the Part II examination. 2nd language Paper 1 will be held for 1st year and 2nd language Paper II will be held for 2nd year. The TSBIE 1st year examination will conclude with Mordern Language Paper I Geography Paper I and TSBIE 2nd year examination will end with Mordern Language Paper II Geography Paper II.

TGBIE held 1st-year English practical examinations for general and vocational courses on January 31, 2025, and on February 1, 2025, for second-year students.

The board conducted the environmental education examination on January 30 and the Ethics and Human Values examination for backlog students on January 29, 2025.

The Board released the TS Inter Admit Card 2025 in March. The admit card for both first and 2nd year is available on the official website. To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

TS Inter Exam 2025: How to download hall ticket

1. Visit the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

2. Click on TS Inter Hall Ticket 2025 link for 1st year and 2nd year available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of TSBIE.