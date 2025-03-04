BSEB Inter Answer Key 2025: Objection window closes tomorrow, here's how to raise objections

Bihar School Examination Board will close the BSEB Inter Answer Key 2025 objection window on March 5, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can raise objections against the answer key through the official website of BSEB at objection.biharboardonline.com. The link to raise objections will be deactivated at 5 pm tomorrow. BSEB Inter Answer Key 2025: Objection window closes tomorrow

The answer key has been released for Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational courses. For evaluation of the answers given by the candidates, the Committee has prepared the Answer Key of the questions of all subjects from a team of subject experts, which is available on the Committee's website.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 News: BSEB Inter result expected in March, check last year's result date here

The official notice reads, "If any person / persons (including candidates) have any objection / objections regarding the Answer Key of objective questions uploaded on the website of the Committee, then they can register their objection / objections by going to the "Register objection regarding Answer Key Inter Exam 2025" link on the said website of the Committee till March 5, 2025."

If any objection/objections are made by any person/persons through any medium after the prescribed date, it will not be considered.

BSEB Inter Answer Key 2025: How to raise objections

To raise objections against the answer key candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BSEB at objection.biharboardonline.com.

2. Click on BSEB Inter Answer Key 2025 objection window link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on answer key and raise objections.

5. Upload the supporting documents and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

BSEB Bihar board Inter answer key 2025 out, objection window open till March 5

BSEB conducted the Bihar board Class 12 or Intermediate examinations from February 1 to 15, 2025. The theory exams were held in two shifts starting at 9:30 am and 2 pm. Students got fifteen minutes (between 9:30 am and 9:45 am in shift 1 and between 2 pm and 2:15 pm in shift 2) as cool off time.