Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 News: BSEB Inter result expected in March, check last year's result date here

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 News: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducted the Class 12 or Intermediate final examination in February. The provisional answer ky and the result is expected next. Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 News: BSEB Inter result expected in March(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

BSEB usually announces the Inter result in March. Last year, the Class 12 result was announced on March 23. In 2023, the result was declared on March 21.

When announced, candidates can check the Bihar board 12th results at results.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The board will inform the result date and time through an official notification.

The results of all streams – Science, Arts and Commerce – will be announced together.

In the Inter exam, 50 per cent of the total marks were for objective-type questions. Students attempted these questions on OMR (Optical Mark Reader) answer sheets. Those who want to submit objections to the provisional answer key can submit it up to 5 pm on March 5.

BSEB conducted the Bihar board Class 12 or Intermediate examinations from February 1 to 15, 2025.

The theory papers were held in two shifts. The first shift started at 9:30 am, and the second one started at 2 pm. Students were given fifteen minutes (between 9:30 am and 9:45 am in shift 1 and between 2 pm and 2:15 pm in shift 2) as cool-off time.

The Bihar board 12th final exam was conducted for around 12.92 lakh students at 1677 exam centres across the state.

Of the total 12,92,313 students who registered for the examination, 6,41,847 are girls and 6,50,466 are boys.

How to check BSEB Bihar board 12th result 2025 when announced

When released, candidates can check the BSEB 12th result by following these steps-

Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Open the Class 12th or Intermediate result link given on the home page. Enter your login details. Submit and check the result.

For more information about the BSEB Inter result, students should regularly check the board's official website and social media pages.