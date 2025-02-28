BSEB Bihar board Inter answer key 2025 out, objection window open till March 5

BSEB Bihar Board Inter Answer Key 2025: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the provisional answer key for objective-type questions asked in the Intermediate or Class 12 final examination, 2025. Students can check the Bihar board Inter answer key 2025 at objection.biharboardonline.com. BSEB Bihar board Inter answer key 2025 released (HT file)

However, as of now, the official website is not opening.

In all three streams of the BSEB Inter exam – Arts, Science Commerce and Vocational – fifty per cent of the total marks in a question paper were from objective-type questions.

Students attempted the objective-type questions on OMR (Optical Mark Reader) answer sheets.

Those who want to raise objections to the provisional answer key can submit it up to 5 pm on March 5. To do this, they need to click on the link that reads ‘Register objection regarding Answer Key inter Exam 2025’ and follow the given instructions.

The objection facility will be available on the board's main website, biharboardonline.com, as well.

BSEB said no objection will be consifered after the deadline.

How to check BSEB Bihar board Inter answer key 2025?

Go to objection.biharboardonline.com. Open the answer key download link displayed on the home page. Enter your login details if required. Submit and check the provisional answer key. If you want to raise objections, click on the ‘Register objection regarding Answer Key inter Exam 2025’ link and follow the given instructions.

BSEB conducted the Bihar board Class 12 or Intermediate examinations from February 1 to 15, 2025. The theory exams were held in two shifts starting at 9:30 am and 2 pm. Students got fifteen minutes (between 9:30 am and 9:45 am in shift 1 and between 2 pm and 2:15 pm in shift 2) as cool off time.

This year, BSEB conducted the Bihar board Class 12 final exam for around 12.92 lakh students. The exam was held across the state at 1677 exam centres.

Of the total 12,92,313 students who registered for the examination, 6,41,847 are girls and 6,50,466 are boys.