BSEB Inter Exam 2025: Bihar board class 12 examination over, here's what candidates can expect next

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducted the Class 12 or intermediate examinations from February 1 to 15, 2025. The theory exams were held in two shifts starting at 9:30 am and 2 pm. BSEB Class 12 exams 2025 was conducted from February 1 to February 15, 2025. (Santosh Kumar)

Students were given fifteen minutes (between 9:30 am and 9:45 am in shift 1 and between 2 pm and 2:15 pm in shift 2) as cool off time.

The Class 12 Science students appeared for the Biology paper during the first shift of the first day. Class 12 Arts students appeared for the Philosophy paper during the morning shift and for the Economics paper during the afternoon shift. Likewise, Class 12 Commerce students took the Economics exam during the afternoon shift.

This year, the exam was held for around 12.92 lakh candidates across the state at 1677 exam centres. A total of 1292313 candidates had registered for the examination, out of which 641847 are girls and 650466 are boys.

Meanwhile, as per past trends, it is expected that the board will release answer key which can be challenged by students. In the other words, it is expected that candidates will be able to send their feedback on the objective-type questions through the official website.

Following this, the results of BSEB Inter exams 2025 will be released after the board evaluates the responses of candidates.

The BSEB will likely release the results through a press conference wherein it will share details on toppers, pass percentage and other information of the Inter examination.

BSEB Inter Results 2024: How to check scores when out

When released, the BSEB Inter exam results can be checked through the following steps:

Visit the official website at results.biharboardonline.com Click on the link to check Bihar Class 12 results 2025. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. Your results will be displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the board.