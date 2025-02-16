IIT GATE 2025 exam ends today, answer key releasing next at gate2025.iitr.ac.in; here's what candidates should know

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will be concluding the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) exam today, February 16, 2025. The forenoon session was conducted from 9:30 AM to 12:30 AM, and the afternoon session will be held from 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM. Once the exam is over, IIT Roorkee will release the GATE 2025 answer key and response sheets next as informed in the official information brochure. (HT file image)

Once the examination is over, IIT Roorkee will release the GATE 2025 answer key and response sheets next. When released, candidates will be able to download the provisional key from the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.\

The official information brochure said, “After the GATE 2025 examinations, candidates’ responses will be available in their account at GATE 2025 website, which can be downloaded. Answer keys for various GATE 2025 test papers will be displayed in GATE 2025 website.”

Furthermore, candidates will also be given an option to challenge the answer key on payment of a fee.

“Evaluation of examination test papers will be finalized and GATE 2025 results (Score) will be announced,” the official information brochure informed.

Candidates will be able to download GATE 2025 results from the official website.

Notably, the examination began from February 1, 2025.

IIT GATE 2025 answer key: Here's how to download when out

To download the answer key when released, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. On the home page, candidates can click on the link to download the GATE 2025 answer key. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. Check the answer key displayed on the screen. Download the answer key and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.