MPPSC SSE Prelims exam 2025 today, admit card link and other details

MPPSC SSE Prelims 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will conduct the State Services Preliminary Examination (MPPSC SSE Prelims 2025) today, February 16. The MPPSC SSE Prelims exam 2025 will be held today, February 16 (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The commission will conduct the exam in two shifts. The first shift is from 10 am to 12 pm and the second shift is from 2:15 pm to 4:15 pm.

Admit cards for the test have been released at mppsc.mp.gov.in

Here is the direct link to download the MPPSC SSE admit card 2025.

Here are some important points candidates should remember: