MPPSC SSE Prelims exam 2025 today, admit card link and other details
The MPPSC SSE Prelims exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift is from 10 am to 12 pm and the second shift is from 2:15 pm to 4:15 pm.
MPPSC SSE Prelims 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will conduct the State Services Preliminary Examination (MPPSC SSE Prelims 2025) today, February 16.
Admit cards for the test have been released at mppsc.mp.gov.in
Here is the direct link to download the MPPSC SSE admit card 2025.
Here are some important points candidates should remember:
- Reach the exam venue as per the time mentioned on the admit card.
- Go through the instructions given on the admit card and follow them before, during and after the exam.
- Do not bring any prohibited items inside the exam hall. Make your own arrangement for the safe-keeping of personal belongings as all exam centres may not have the facility.
- Carry the admit card and other documents required for the exam.
- The questions in the MPPSC SSE Prelims examination will be objective-type.
- There will be two question papers, each carrying 200 marks and lasting two hours.
- The MPPSC SSE Prelims examination is only to shortlist candidates for the Mains examination. Marks obtained in this exam will not be counted while preparing the final merit list.
- The final merit list will be based on the performance in the Mains examination, which has two parts – the written test and the interview round.
- Questions in the Prelims exam will be objective-type and have multiple choices. There will be four options against a question – A, B, C, D – and only one option will be correct.
- In total, the Prelims papers will have 100 questions, each carrying two marks.
