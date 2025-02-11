MPPSC admit card for SSE Prelims released at mppsc.mp.gov.in, direct link to download

MPPSC Admit Card 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released admit cards for the State Services Preliminary Examination (MPPSC SSE Prelims 2025). MPPSC admit card for SSE Prelims out at mppsc.mp.gov.in(Official website, screenshot)

Candidates who have applied for the examination can download their admit cards from the official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in. The direct link and other details are given below.

Application number and date of birth are the login credentials required to download the admit card.

The commission will conduct the exam on February 16, in two shifts. The first shift is from 10 am to 12 pm and the second shift is from 2:15 pm to 4:15 pm.

Questions in the MPPSC SSE Prelims examination will be objective-type.

There will be two question papers, each carrying 200 marks and lasting two hours.

The Prelims examination is only to shortlist candidates for the Mains examination, meaning marks obtained in this exam will not be counted while preparing the final merit list.

The final merit list will be based on candidates' performance in the Mains examination, which has two parts – the written test and the interview round.

There will be four options against a question – A, B, C, D – and only one option will be correct.

The Prelims papers will have 100 questions, each carrying two marks.

How to download MPPSC SSE Prelims admit card 2025?

Go to the official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in. Open the SSC prelims admit card download link given on the home page. Enter your login details – application number and date of birth. Submit and download the admit card.

After downloading the admit card, candidates should check and ensure that personal details mentioned in the document, such as photo, name and signature, have been printed correctly. If there is any error, they should report it immediately to the commission.

They should also go through the instructions on the admit card and follow them on exam day.

Here is the direct link to download the MPPSC SSE admit card 2025.



