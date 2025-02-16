RRB Recruitment: Registration for 1,000+ Ministerial, Isolated vacancies ends today

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will close the extended application window for 1,036 Ministerial and Isolated category vacancies today, February 16. Candidates who have yet to apply for these vacancies under the Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) 07/2024 can submit their forms at rrbapply.gov.in. RRB Recruitment: Registration for Ministerial, Isolated vacancies ends today

RRB Ministerial and Isolated posts recruitment: Direct link to apply

Previously, the application deadline was February 6, but it was later extended. After the change in the application deadline, RRBs informed that the application form correction window will open on February 19 and close on February 28.

The application fee payment window will remain active till February 18.

RRB Recruitment: Vacancy details

Name of the post Pay level (as per 7th CPC Initial salary Age limit (as on January 1, 20250 Number of vacancies Post Graduate Teachers of different subjects 8 ₹ 47600 18 - 48 187 Scientific Supervisor (Ergonomics and Training) 7 ₹ 44900 18 - 38 3 Trained Graduate Teachers of different subjects 7 Rs44900 18 – 48 338 Chief Law Assistant 7 ₹ 44900 18 – 43 54 Public Prosecutor 7 ₹ 44900 18 – 35 20 Physical Training Instructor (English Medium) 7 ₹ 44900 18 - 48 18 Scientific Assistant/Training 6 ₹ 35400 18 – 38 2 Junior Translator/Hindi 6 ₹ 35400 18 – 36 130 Senior Publicity Inspector 6 ₹ 35400 18 – 36 3 Staff and Welfare Inspector 6 ₹ 35400 18 – 36 59 Librarian 6 ₹ 35400 18 – 33 10 Music Teacher (Female) 6 ₹ 35400 18 - 48 3 Primary Railway Teacher of different subjects 6 ₹ 35400 18 - 48 188 Assistant Teacher (Female) (Junior School) 6 ₹ 35400 18 - 48 2 Laboratory Assistant/School 4 ₹ 25500 18 - 48 7 Lab Assistant Grade III(Chemist and Metallurgist) 2 ₹ 19900 18 – 33 12 View All Prev Next

The range of age indicated in the table is in years. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the upper age limit has been relaxed by three years as a one-time measure.

Further relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable to reserved category candidates.

Application fee

The application fee for PwBD, Female, Transgender, and Ex-Servicemen candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ST/Minority Communities/ Economically Backward Class (EBC) is ₹250.

Candidates from these categories who appear for the first computer-based test (CBT 1) will get a refund of this fee after the deduction of bank charges.

The application fee for all other candidates is ₹500. Only candidates who take the CBT 1 from these categories will receive ₹400 refunded after deduction of bank charges.

For post-wise eligibility criteria, selection process and other details, check the detailed notification and answers to the frequently-asked questions on the RRB websites.