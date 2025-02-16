Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

RRB Recruitment: Registration for 1,000+ Ministerial, Isolated vacancies ends today

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 16, 2025 10:53 AM IST

Candidates who have yet to apply for these vacancies under the Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) 07/2024 can submit their forms at rrbapply.gov.in.

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will close the extended application window for 1,036 Ministerial and Isolated category vacancies today, February 16. Candidates who have yet to apply for these vacancies under the Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) 07/2024 can submit their forms at rrbapply.gov.in.

RRB Recruitment: Registration for Ministerial, Isolated vacancies ends today
RRB Recruitment: Registration for Ministerial, Isolated vacancies ends today

RRB Ministerial and Isolated posts recruitment: Direct link to apply

Previously, the application deadline was February 6, but it was later extended. After the change in the application deadline, RRBs informed that the application form correction window will open on February 19 and close on February 28.

The application fee payment window will remain active till February 18.

Also read: RRB NTPC exam date news live updates

RRB Recruitment: Vacancy details

Name of the postPay level (as per 7th CPCInitial salaryAge limit (as on January 1, 20250Number of vacancies
Post Graduate Teachers of different subjects8 4760018 - 48187
Scientific Supervisor (Ergonomics and Training)7 4490018 - 383
Trained Graduate Teachers of different subjects7Rs4490018 – 48338
Chief Law Assistant7 4490018 – 4354
Public Prosecutor7 4490018 – 3520
Physical Training Instructor (English Medium)7 4490018 - 4818
Scientific Assistant/Training6 3540018 – 382
Junior Translator/Hindi6 3540018 – 36130
Senior Publicity Inspector6 3540018 – 363
Staff and Welfare Inspector6 3540018 – 3659
Librarian6 3540018 – 3310
Music Teacher (Female)6 3540018 - 483
Primary Railway Teacher of different subjects6 3540018 - 48188
Assistant Teacher (Female) (Junior School)6 3540018 - 482
Laboratory Assistant/School4 2550018 - 487
Lab Assistant Grade III(Chemist and Metallurgist)2 1990018 – 3312

The range of age indicated in the table is in years. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the upper age limit has been relaxed by three years as a one-time measure.

Further relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable to reserved category candidates.

Application fee

The application fee for PwBD, Female, Transgender, and Ex-Servicemen candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ST/Minority Communities/ Economically Backward Class (EBC) is 250.

Candidates from these categories who appear for the first computer-based test (CBT 1) will get a refund of this fee after the deduction of bank charges.

The application fee for all other candidates is 500. Only candidates who take the CBT 1 from these categories will receive 400 refunded after deduction of bank charges.

For post-wise eligibility criteria, selection process and other details, check the detailed notification and answers to the frequently-asked questions on the RRB websites.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On