RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 LIVE: Where, how to check examination schedule when released

RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 LIVE: Check the steps to download exam schedule when released. (Hindustan Times)

RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 LIVE: The Railway Recruitment Board, RRB, will release the RRB NTPC Exam Dates in due course. When announced, the exam schedule will be available on the official websites of regional RRBs. The examination schedule will likely include details such as city intimation slip as well as admit card release dates along with the dates of exam....Read More

The RRB NTPC selection process consists of computer-based tests (CBTs), and computer-based typing skill tests/computer-based aptitude tests, wherever applicable.

Notably, registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14, 2024, and concluded on October 13, 2024.

Similarly, the application process for undergraduate-level posts commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.

RRBs, through the recruitment drive, aims to fill 11558 posts, 8,113 of which are graduate-level and 3,445 of which are undergraduate-level.

