RRB Min & Iso Categories Recruitment 2025: Last date tomorrow to apply for 1036 posts, link here

Railway Recruitment Boards will close the registration process for RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Recruitment 2025 on February 16, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the direct link through the official website of regional RRBs. RRB Min & Iso Categories Recruitment 2025: Last date tomorrow to apply

The last date for fee payment is February 17, 2025. The modification window will open on February 19 and will close on February 28, 2025.

ONGC CBT Admit Card 2025 out at ongcindia.com, download link here

Candidates should apply only through online mode through the official websites of any RRBs. Candidates can apply to only one RRB and only one common online application (in order of preference for any or all the notified posts). The selection of RRB once exercised shall be final. Application to more than one RRB by a candidate will lead to rejection of all the applications.

Direct link to apply for RRB Min & Iso Categories Recruitment 2025

RRB Min & Iso Categories Recruitment 2025: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can follow the steps given below.

1. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can follow the steps given below.

2. Visit the official website of RRBs.

3. Click on RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Recruitment 2025 link available on the home page.

4. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

5. Click on submit and login to the page.

6. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

7. Click on submit and download the page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹500/- for all candidates and ₹400/- for PwBDs / Female /Transgender/ Ex-Service men candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ST/Minority Communities/ Economically Backward Class (EBC). The payment of fee can be done through internet banking, debit/credit cards or UPI.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 457 posts at iocl.com, details here

There shall be a Single computer test (CBT) followed by a Translation Test (TT)/Performance Test (PT)/Teaching Skill Test (TST) (as applicable), and document verification and medical examination thereafter. RRBs reserve the right to conduct the CBT in Single or multi-stage mode. There shall be negative markings for incorrect answers in CBTs. A deduction of 1/3rd of the marks allotted for each question shall be made for each wrong answer. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.