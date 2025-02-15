Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

RRB Min & Iso Categories Recruitment 2025: Last date tomorrow to apply for 1036 posts, link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Feb 15, 2025 04:06 PM IST

RRB Min & Iso Categories Recruitment 2025 registration ends tomorrow, February 16, 2025. The direct link to apply is given here. 

Railway Recruitment Boards will close the registration process for RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Recruitment 2025 on February 16, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the direct link through the official website of regional RRBs.

RRB Min & Iso Categories Recruitment 2025: Last date tomorrow to apply
RRB Min & Iso Categories Recruitment 2025: Last date tomorrow to apply

The last date for fee payment is February 17, 2025. The modification window will open on February 19 and will close on February 28, 2025.

ONGC CBT Admit Card 2025 out at ongcindia.com, download link here

Candidates should apply only through online mode through the official websites of any RRBs. Candidates can apply to only one RRB and only one common online application (in order of preference for any or all the notified posts). The selection of RRB once exercised shall be final. Application to more than one RRB by a candidate will lead to rejection of all the applications.

Direct link to apply for RRB Min & Iso Categories Recruitment 2025

RRB Min & Iso Categories Recruitment 2025: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can follow the steps given below.

1. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can follow the steps given below.

2. Visit the official website of RRBs.

3. Click on RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Recruitment 2025 link available on the home page.

4. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

5. Click on submit and login to the page.

6. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

7. Click on submit and download the page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is 500/- for all candidates and 400/- for PwBDs / Female /Transgender/ Ex-Service men candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ST/Minority Communities/ Economically Backward Class (EBC). The payment of fee can be done through internet banking, debit/credit cards or UPI.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 457 posts at iocl.com, details here

There shall be a Single computer test (CBT) followed by a Translation Test (TT)/Performance Test (PT)/Teaching Skill Test (TST) (as applicable), and document verification and medical examination thereafter. RRBs reserve the right to conduct the CBT in Single or multi-stage mode. There shall be negative markings for incorrect answers in CBTs. A deduction of 1/3rd of the marks allotted for each question shall be made for each wrong answer. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On