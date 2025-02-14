Indian Oil Corporation Limited, IOCL has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IOCL at iocl.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 457 posts in the organisation. IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 457 posts at iocl.com, details here(HT file)

The registration process begins on February 10 and will end on March 3, 2025. Candidates must complete the application process in in Indian Oil Pipelines portal at https://plapps.indianoilpipelines.in/. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should check the educational qualification on the Detailed Notification available here.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 24 years as on February 28, 2025 which is the date for reckoning any eligibility criteria.

Apprenticeship Duration

The duration of the apprenticeship is 12 months from the date of engagement.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises preparing a merit list. The merit list will be prepared based on the notified eligibility criteria, on the percentage of marks obtained in descending order in the essential qualification applicable to the trade applied for.

In case of a similar rank in merit based on the percentage of marks obtained in the essential qualifying examination, a candidate with an earlier date of birth (older in age) shall be considered. In case of same date of birth, candidates having a higher percentage of marks in Matriculation shall be considered. There shall be No Written Test or Personal Interview.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IOCL.