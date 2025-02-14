Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 457 posts at iocl.com, details here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Feb 14, 2025 02:57 PM IST

IOCL will recruit for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply at iocl.com. 

Indian Oil Corporation Limited, IOCL has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IOCL at iocl.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 457 posts in the organisation.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 457 posts at iocl.com, details here(HT file)
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 457 posts at iocl.com, details here(HT file)

The registration process begins on February 10 and will end on March 3, 2025. Candidates must complete the application process in in Indian Oil Pipelines portal at https://plapps.indianoilpipelines.in/. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should check the educational qualification on the Detailed Notification available here.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 24 years as on February 28, 2025 which is the date for reckoning any eligibility criteria.

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration for 1746 posts begins on February 21 at punjabpolice.gov.in

Apprenticeship Duration

The duration of the apprenticeship is 12 months from the date of engagement.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises preparing a merit list. The merit list will be prepared based on the notified eligibility criteria, on the percentage of marks obtained in descending order in the essential qualification applicable to the trade applied for.

ONGC CBT Admit Card 2025 out at ongcindia.com, download link here

In case of a similar rank in merit based on the percentage of marks obtained in the essential qualifying examination, a candidate with an earlier date of birth (older in age) shall be considered. In case of same date of birth, candidates having a higher percentage of marks in Matriculation shall be considered. There shall be No Written Test or Personal Interview.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IOCL.

Detailed Notification Here 

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On