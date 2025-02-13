Menu Explore
Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration for 1746 posts begins on February 21 at punjabpolice.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Feb 13, 2025 04:39 PM IST

Punjab Police will recruit for Constable posts. The registration process begins on February 21, 2025. 

Punjab Police has invited applications for Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Punjab Police at punjabpolice.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1746 posts in the organisation.

Punjab Police to recruit for 1746 Constable posts, registration begins Feb 21
Punjab Police to recruit for 1746 Constable posts, registration begins Feb 21

The registration process will begin on February 21 and will end on March 13, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Constables in District Police Cadre: 1261 posts

2. Constables in Armed Police Cadre: 485 posts

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the posts, candidates should have passed 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognised Education Board/ University. The candidates' age limit should be between 18 and 28.

Selection Process

The recruitment for filling up the vacancies in the two cadres shall be carried out through a Common Application Form (CAF) and Common Computer Based (CBT) process followed by Physical Screening Test (PST) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) with specified qualifying parametres. Stage I or CBT will comprise of multiple choice question type and Stage II or PST and PMT will be qualifying in nature. Stage III will consist of Document Scrutiny.

Application Fee

The application fee is 1200/- for General category, 500/- for Ex-Servicemen of Punjab State only/ Lineal Descendants of ESM and 700/- for SC/ST and EWS category candidates. The candidates are required to make online payment of the requisite fee. No other fee payment mode shall be considered. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Punjab Police.

Detailed Notification Here 

Direct link to apply here 

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
