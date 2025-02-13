Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited has released the ONGC CBT Admit Card 2025. Candidates who want to appear for computer based test for recruitment against Advertisement No. 1/2025 (R&P) can download the hall ticket through the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com. ONGC CBT Admit Card 2025 out at ongcindia.com, download link here

The admit card for the CBT exam will be available on the website from February 12 to February 23, 2025.

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration for 1746 posts begins on February 21 at punjabpolice.gov.in

The CBT mode examination will comprise of objective type multiple choice questions. The exam question paper will comprise of questions from test of domain knowledge, general awareness, aptitude test and English subject. A total of 85 questions will be asked for 85 marks. The exam duration is for 2 hours.

All the questions will have multiple choices. Out of the four answers to a question only one will be the correct answer. Candidates will have to select the most appropriate answer and click on that. There will be no penalty for wrong answers marked.

ONGC CBT Admit Card 2025: How to download

To download the admit card candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com.

2. Click on recruitment link and a new page will open.

3. Click on ONGC CBT Admit Card 2025 link and again a new page will open.

4. Enter the login details and click on submit.

5. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

6. Check the admit card and download it.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of ONGC.