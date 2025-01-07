RRB Recruitment: Registration for 1036 Ministerial and Isolated vacancies begins, direct link to apply
Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have started the registration process for 1036 Ministerial and Isolated category vacancies. Candidates can apply for these vacancies under the Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) 07/2024 at rrbapply.gov.in.
RRB Ministerial and Isolated posts recruitment: Direct link to apply
As per the schedule, the application deadline is February 6.
Vacancy details
|Name of the post
|Pay level (as per 7th CPC
|Initial salary
|Age limit (as on January 1, 20250
|Number of vacancies
|Post Graduate Teachers of different subjects
|8
|₹47600
|18 - 48
|187
|Scientific Supervisor (Ergonomics and Training)
|7
|₹44900
|18 - 38
|3
|Trained Graduate Teachers of different subjects
|7
|Rs44900
|18 – 48
|338
|Chief Law Assistant
|7
|₹44900
|18 – 43
|54
|Public Prosecutor
|7
|₹44900
|18 – 35
|20
|Physical Training Instructor (English Medium)
|7
|₹44900
|18 - 48
|18
|Scientific Assistant/Training
|6
|₹35400
|18 – 38
|2
|Junior Translator/Hindi
|6
|₹35400
|18 – 36
|130
|Senior Publicity Inspector
|6
|₹35400
|18 – 36
|3
|Staff and Welfare Inspector
|6
|₹35400
|18 – 36
|59
|Librarian
|6
|₹35400
|18 – 33
|10
|Music Teacher (Female)
|6
|₹35400
|18 - 48
|3
|Primary Railway Teacher of different subjects
|6
|₹35400
|18 - 48
|188
|Assistant Teacher (Female) (Junior School)
|6
|₹35400
|18 - 48
|2
|Laboratory Assistant/School
|4
|₹25500
|18 - 48
|7
|Lab Assistant Grade III(Chemist and Metallurgist)
|2
|₹19900
|18 – 33
|12
The range of age indicated in the table is in years, and the upper limit of age includes a relaxation of 3 years beyond the prescribed age limit as a one- time measure due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Further relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable to reserved category candidates.
The application fee for PwBD, Female, Transgender, Ex-Service men candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ST/Minority Communities/ Economically Backward Class (EBC) is ₹250. Candidates who appear for the first computer-based test (CBT 1) will get a refund of this fee after the deduction of bank charges.
For all other candidates, the application fee is ₹500. Of this, ₹400 will be refunded after deduction of bank charges only to those candidates who take the CBT 1.
For post-wise eligibility criteria, selection process and other details, check the detailed notification below.
RRB recruitment: Detailed notification for CEN 07/2024