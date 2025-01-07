Menu Explore
RRB Recruitment: Registration for 1036 Ministerial and Isolated vacancies begins, direct link to apply

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 07, 2025 08:58 AM IST

Candidates can apply for these vacancies under the Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) 07/2024 at rrbapply.gov.in.

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have started the registration process for 1036 Ministerial and Isolated category vacancies. Candidates can apply for these vacancies under the Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) 07/2024 at rrbapply.gov.in.

RRB Recruitment: Registration for 1036 Ministerial and Isolated vacancies begins (Official website screenshot)
RRB Ministerial and Isolated posts recruitment: Direct link to apply

As per the schedule, the application deadline is February 6.

Vacancy details

Name of the postPay level (as per 7th CPCInitial salaryAge limit (as on January 1, 20250Number of vacancies
Post Graduate Teachers of different subjects8 4760018 - 48 187
Scientific Supervisor (Ergonomics and Training)7 4490018 - 383
Trained Graduate Teachers of different subjects7Rs4490018 – 48338
Chief Law Assistant7 4490018 – 4354
Public Prosecutor7 4490018 – 3520
Physical Training Instructor (English Medium)7 4490018 - 4818
Scientific Assistant/Training6 3540018 – 382
Junior Translator/Hindi6 3540018 – 36130
Senior Publicity Inspector6 3540018 – 363
Staff and Welfare Inspector6 3540018 – 3659
Librarian6 3540018 – 3310
Music Teacher (Female)6 3540018 - 483
Primary Railway Teacher of different subjects6 3540018 - 48188
Assistant Teacher (Female) (Junior School)6 3540018 - 482
Laboratory Assistant/School4 2550018 - 487
Lab Assistant Grade III(Chemist and Metallurgist)2 1990018 – 3312

The range of age indicated in the table is in years, and the upper limit of age includes a relaxation of 3 years beyond the prescribed age limit as a one- time measure due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Further relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable to reserved category candidates.

The application fee for PwBD, Female, Transgender, Ex-Service men candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ST/Minority Communities/ Economically Backward Class (EBC) is 250. Candidates who appear for the first computer-based test (CBT 1) will get a refund of this fee after the deduction of bank charges.

For all other candidates, the application fee is 500. Of this, 400 will be refunded after deduction of bank charges only to those candidates who take the CBT 1.

For post-wise eligibility criteria, selection process and other details, check the detailed notification below.

RRB recruitment: Detailed notification for CEN 07/2024

RRB recruitment: Answers to frequently asked questions

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result
Exam and College Guide
