RRB Recruitment: Registration for 1036 Ministerial and Isolated vacancies begins, direct link to apply

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have started the registration process for 1036 Ministerial and Isolated category vacancies. Candidates can apply for these vacancies under the Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) 07/2024 at rrbapply.gov.in. RRB Recruitment: Registration for 1036 Ministerial and Isolated vacancies begins (Official website screenshot)

RRB Ministerial and Isolated posts recruitment: Direct link to apply

As per the schedule, the application deadline is February 6.

Vacancy details

Name of the post Pay level (as per 7th CPC Initial salary Age limit (as on January 1, 20250 Number of vacancies Post Graduate Teachers of different subjects 8 ₹ 47600 18 - 48 187 Scientific Supervisor (Ergonomics and Training) 7 ₹ 44900 18 - 38 3 Trained Graduate Teachers of different subjects 7 Rs44900 18 – 48 338 Chief Law Assistant 7 ₹ 44900 18 – 43 54 Public Prosecutor 7 ₹ 44900 18 – 35 20 Physical Training Instructor (English Medium) 7 ₹ 44900 18 - 48 18 Scientific Assistant/Training 6 ₹ 35400 18 – 38 2 Junior Translator/Hindi 6 ₹ 35400 18 – 36 130 Senior Publicity Inspector 6 ₹ 35400 18 – 36 3 Staff and Welfare Inspector 6 ₹ 35400 18 – 36 59 Librarian 6 ₹ 35400 18 – 33 10 Music Teacher (Female) 6 ₹ 35400 18 - 48 3 Primary Railway Teacher of different subjects 6 ₹ 35400 18 - 48 188 Assistant Teacher (Female) (Junior School) 6 ₹ 35400 18 - 48 2 Laboratory Assistant/School 4 ₹ 25500 18 - 48 7 Lab Assistant Grade III(Chemist and Metallurgist) 2 ₹ 19900 18 – 33 12

The range of age indicated in the table is in years, and the upper limit of age includes a relaxation of 3 years beyond the prescribed age limit as a one- time measure due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Further relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable to reserved category candidates.

The application fee for PwBD, Female, Transgender, Ex-Service men candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ST/Minority Communities/ Economically Backward Class (EBC) is ₹250. Candidates who appear for the first computer-based test (CBT 1) will get a refund of this fee after the deduction of bank charges.

For all other candidates, the application fee is ₹500. Of this, ₹400 will be refunded after deduction of bank charges only to those candidates who take the CBT 1.

For post-wise eligibility criteria, selection process and other details, check the detailed notification below.

RRB recruitment: Detailed notification for CEN 07/2024

RRB recruitment: Answers to frequently asked questions