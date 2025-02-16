BSEB Matric exams 2025 begins tomorrow, check entry time and other important details to remember

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB. will be conducting Class 10 (Matric) final examinations 2025 from Monday, February 17, 2025. The examination will be be conducted in two shifts, from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. However, the length of some papers will be less than three hours. BSEB Matric exams 2025 will begin from tomorrow. Check important details here. (File/Santosh Kumar)

Candidates who are appearing for the Class 10 annual examinations tomorrow must remember important points ahead of the exam. These are as follows:

Also read: BSEB Inter Exam 2025 Day 10: Language, Computer Science, Multi Media & Web papers held for over 10k students

As per the board, candidates appearing for the examinations in the first shift will be allowed to enter the examination hall till 9 AM only. No candidate will be allowed inside the hall beyond the time prescribed. Similarly, for the second shift, candidates are required to enter the exam hall latest by 1:30 PM as no candidate will be allowed beyond this time. It is mandatory for candidates to carry their admit cards. Without hall tickets, candidates will be denied entry inside the examination hall. Candidates are not allowed to carry any electrical or Bluetooth-enabled devices such as mobile phones, earphones or smart-watches inside the exam hall. Students will get fifteen minutes (between 9:30 am and 9:45 am in shift 1 and between 2 pm and 2:15 pm in shift 2) as cool-off time.

Also read: CBSE commences Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, over 23 lakh students appear on Day 1

Notably, the Class 10 annual examinations will conclude on February 25, 2025.

The exam will begin with Mother Language (Urdu, Bangla, Maithili) papers. Additionally, the results of the Bihar board matric exams will likely be announced in March or April . The exact dates for the result announcement will be shared later.

Also read: TN Board Exam Admit Card 2025 out for private candidates at dge.tn.gov.in, download link here