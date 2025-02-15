Menu Explore
BSEB Inter Exam 2025 Day 10: Language, Computer Science, Multi Media & Web papers held for over 10k students

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 15, 2025 08:32 PM IST

The examinations were conducted for 12.92 lakh candidates over these days at 1677 exam centres across the state.

Day 10 of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 12 board exam concluded on February 15, 2025.

As per the officials, for this exam, 85 exam centres were made available in Patna for 75917 candidates.(PTI, Representative Image)
As per the officials, for this exam, 85 exam centres were made available in Patna for 75917 candidates.(PTI, Representative Image)

As per the official timetable, this was the last day of the ongoing BSEB Inter Examinations 2025 that commenced from February 1, 2025. The examinations were conducted for 12.92 lakh candidates over these days at 1677 exam centres across the state.

On February 15. 2025, students appeared for various language subjects under additional subject group in the first shift. In the second shift Computer Science, Multimedia & Web exam were conducted.

In the first shift where various language subjects under additional subject group exam were conducted, 3736 candidates participated. In the second shift 10003 candidates had filled the examination form.

As per the officials, for this exam, 85 exam centres were made available in Patna for 75917 candidates.

