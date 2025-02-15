Menu Explore
TN Board Exam Admit Card 2025 out for private candidates at dge.tn.gov.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Feb 15, 2025 09:55 AM IST

TN Board Exam Admit Card 2025 for Class 10, 11 and 12 have been released for private candidates. The download link is given here. 

Directorate of Government Examinations, DGETN has released TN Board Exam Admit Card 2025. The admit card has been released for private candidates for Higher Secondary first year, Second year and SSLC examination. Candidates can download the hall ticket through the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.

TN Board Exam Admit Card 2025 out for private candidates, download link here
TN Board Exam Admit Card 2025 out for private candidates, download link here

The private candidates who have applied for the March/April 2025, Intermediate (10th Class), Higher Secondary First Year (+1) and Second Year (+2) public examinations (including Tatkal) can download their hall tickets from the website. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can download the hall ticket through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download TN Board Exam Admit Card 2025

TN Board Exam Admit Card 2025: How to download

1. Visit the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in.

2. Click on hall ticket link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on TN Board Exam Admit Card 2025 link.

4. Enter the login details and click on submit.

5. Your admit card will be displayed.

6. Check the admit card and download it.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Tamil Nadu SSLC examination will begin on March 28 and end on April 15, 2025. The HSE 1st year or Class 11 examination will begin on March 5 to March 27, 2025 and HSE 2nd year or Class 12 examination will begin on March 3 and will end on March 25, 2025.

Additionally, the practical examination for Class 10 will commence on February 22 and will end on February 28, HSE or Class 11 practical examination will begin on February 15 to February 21 and HSE or Class 12 practical examination will begin on February 7 and will end on February 14, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DGETN.

Official Notice Here

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
