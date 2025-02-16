ICSE Class 10 exam 2025 from February 18, exam day instructions all candidates must remember

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE, is set to conduct the Class 10 or ICSE board examinations from February 18 to March 27, 2025. ICSE Class 10 exam 2025 will begin from February 18. Candidates must remember a set of exam day instructions as advised by the council. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT file image)

The Class 10 examinations 2025 will begin with English Language - English Paper 1. The exam will begin at 11 AM and be conducted for two hours. Candidates appearing for the examination should follow a set of instructions as prescribe by the council. These are as follows:

Candidates should mandatorily be seated in the Examination Hall/Room thirty minutes before the time fixed for the start of the examination in the subject. Candidates will not be allowed to leave the Examination Hall/Room before the conclusion of the paper. If the questions indicate that a map or any other stationery should also have been given to the candidate, it should be brought to the attention of the Supervising Examiner immediately. Candidates are required to read carefully any general direction that may be given on the first page of a question paper, e.g., regarding the number of questions that should be attempted, etc. Candidates are advised to answer only that number of questions as mentioned in the question paper. Candidates must write their Unique ID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number and Subject on the top-sheet of the Main Answer Booklet clearly in the space provided. This information should also be written on the front sheet of each continuation booklet used, and also on loose maps, graph papers, etc. All entries on the Answer Booklet should be made in Black/Blue ink ONLY. On the top-sheet of the Main Answer Booklet, candidates are required to put their signature in the space provided for the purpose. They must not scribble anywhere on the top-sheet. Candidates need to write on both sides of each sheet of the Answer Booklet unless the rubric of the question paper prohibits this. While writing, in the answer booklet, candidates should leave a margin at both, the right-hand and the left- hand edges. They should begin the answer to each separate part of a question on a separate line. Candidates need to write the number of the question clearly in the left-hand margin at the beginning of each answer. They should not copy the question. They must also be careful to use the same system of numbering as that used in the question paper. Candidates should leave a line after answering each question. Candidates must remember that neat handwriting and spelling will be considered. They may use a pen with Black/Blue ink for writing answers, but pencils may be used only for diagrams. Candidates can bring mathematical and drawing instruments and colour pencils for subjects for which they will be needed. The use of any electronic devices, hand, desk or other types of calculating machines are not permitted. In addition to the time indicated in the timetable, for writing the paper, 15 minutes time is given for reading the questions. Candidates should read the questions very carefully. Time should not be wasted in writing information that is not asked for as no marks will be awarded for it. Candidates must not spend too much time on one or two questions. The continuation booklets will be issued on request only after candidates have completed writing on all pages of the Answer Booklet/continuation booklet already issued. Candidates should attach all continuation booklets used/unused to the Main Answer Booklet. Candidates must do all working including rough work, on the same sheet as the rest of the answer. When the time allotted for writing the examination has concluded, candidates are required to arrange their answer scripts in a SEQUENTIAL ORDER, THE FIRST PAGE AT THE TOP, etc. They should see that the Main Answer Booklet/ Continuation Booklet/Graph/ Map have the correct UID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number and Subject Paper written on them. The answer sheets should be fastened together at the left-hand top corner and handed over unfolded.

It may be mentioned here that the Council, in the official notifications, informed that ICSE results will be declared in May 2025.

