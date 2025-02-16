BIT Mesra celebrates Platinum Jubilee with President Droupadi Murmu as chief guest

BIT Mesra on February 15 celebrated its 70th Anniversary (Platinum Jubilee) at the Ranchi Campus in the presence of chief guest Droupadi Murmu, the President of India. President Droupadi Murmu was the chief guest at BIT Mesra's 70th Anniversary (Platinum Jubilee) celebrations at its Ranchi Campus. (Handout)

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, minister Sudivya Kumar, CK Birla Group chairman CK Birla, and Vice Chancellor Indranil Manna were among the dignitaries who attended the event.

In her speech, the President mentioned the contribution of BIT Mesra in education, research and innovation in engineering, technology, and allied fields.

“BIT Mesra has been ahead of the curve by introducing a B-Tech course in AI and ML in 2023. I am also happy to see our daughters raising the bar of excellence in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The enthusiasm and commitment of the youth will be the key ingredient in the making of a ‘Viksit Bharat’,” the President said.

Guest of honour and Governor of Jharkhand Santosh Kumar Gangwar said “The establishment of BIT Mesra was a commendable initiative by its visionary founder, Shri B. M. Birla, who truly understood the importance of engineering and technological advancements for the development of this nation. Since then, BIT has come a long way and has trained a large number of students who have brought glory to the institute and the country through their skills, both nationally and internationally.”

Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar said “BIT Mesra has remained one the most sought-after institute, and the credit for this goes to its management, faculty, alumni, and most importantly the students who are receiving their education here.”

Group chairman CK Birla said the institute now has over 20 disciplines, more than 10,000 students and 600+ faculty members.

“....We take immense pride in the 50,000-strong alumni network worldwide. Through systematic efforts in nurturing talent and creating opportunities, we have made significant progress in increasing representation of women, to 30 per cent of our student body. BIT Mesra is the third-oldest institute of technology established in the post-independence era and a pioneer in establishing the first-ever Space Engineering and Rocketry Department in 1964. Our continued investments in research and technology reaffirm BIT’s commitment to nation-building.”

President Murmu and Governor Gangwar released a special commemorative silver medal, stamp and envelope on the occasion.

The celebrations also included activities such as tree plantation and research exhibition inauguration by the President across the 780-acre campus.