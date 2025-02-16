JEE Main 2025 paper 2 answer key out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 1, paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2025 paper 2 answer key released at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Candidates can check the provisional answer key, questions, and recorded responses by logging in with their application numbers and passwords.

The agency has also invited feedback from candidates. They can raise objections to the provisional answer ky by paying ₹200 per objection. The window will remain open till 11:50 pm on February 16.

Subject experts will review the objections raised by candidates and if objections are found valid, the final answer key will be revised accordingly.

NTA will not individually inform candidates whether their objections have been accepted or rejected.

The result of JEE Main paper 2 will be prepared using the final answer key.

NTA conducted the JEE Main session 1 paper 2 exam on January 30.

The result of the paper 1 (BE/BTech) has already been declared.

How to check JEE Main paper 2 answer key

Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in Open the paper 2 answer key link Login to your account and check the answer key along with questions and your responses. If you want to raise an objection, follow the given instructions.

If two candidates get the same NTA score in the JEE Main paper 2 exam, ties will be resolved in this order:

For paper 2A (BArch)

NTA score in Mathematics, followed by

NTA score in Aptitude Test, followed by

NTA score in Drawing Test, followed by

Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects, followed by

Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Mathematics (part-1), followed by

Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Aptitude Test (part-2) in the test, followed by

If the tie remains even after this, candidates will be assigned the same rank.

For paper 2B (BPlanning)

NTA score in Mathematics, followed by

NTA score in Aptitude Test, followed by

NTA score in Planning Based Questions, followed by

Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects, followed by

Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Mathematics (part- 1), followed by

Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Aptitude Test (part- 2), followed by

Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Planning Based Questions (part-3).

If the tie remains, candidates will be given the same rank.

Candidates can visit the JEE Main website for more details.