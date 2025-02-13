3 Chandigarh, Mohali boys get 99.99 percentile in JEE-Main

Three students from the tricity have secured 99.99 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main session one exam, the results for which were declared on Tuesday evening. Chandigarh accepts JEE-Main scores for engineering courses at PEC, Dr SSB University Institute of Chemical Engineering, University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology (CCET) and Chandigarh College of Architecture (CCA). (HT Photo)

State topper Arnav Jindal is a student of DAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 8. The Sector 119, Kharar, resident achieved 99.99681 percentile.

The two others, Ranveer Singh Virdi and Arnav Sharma, have also scored 99.99 percentile in the exam.

Ranveer, who lives in Sector 80, is a student of Ryan International School, Sector 49. Arnav Sharma, who is a student of Guru Nanak Khalsa Senior Secondary School in Sector 30, secured a perfect 100 percentile in mathematics. He is a resident of Sector 30.

While the state topper is announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA); as per estimates, around 100 students from the city have secured above 99 percentile.

NTA conducted the JEE-Main session one paper 1 (BE/BTech) on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29. JEE Main session two exam will now be conducted from April 4 onwards. The best score of both the exams is used to compile all India ranks.

The top 2.5 lakh candidates will further be eligible to appear for the JEE-Advanced exam, which is a one-stop exam to get admission into the 23 premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

It is also applicable for admission to National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs) participating through the Central Seat Allocation Board.

Chandigarh accepts JEE-Main scores for engineering courses at PEC, Dr SSB University Institute of Chemical Engineering, University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology (CCET) and Chandigarh College of Architecture (CCA).